‘Some bunny loves you’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who feeds famous roundabout rabbits

'Bunny benefactor' Cheryl Burt has been leaving veggies for the Garthdee colony for seven years.

By Shanay Taylor
Cheryl Burt feeding the roundabout bunnies with her dog Boo.
Cheryl Burt feeding the roundabout bunnies with her dog Boo.

If you live in Aberdeen, then you’ve probably seen or heard of the bunnies who live on the busy Garthdee roundabout.

The colony of rabbits have become a local landmark – and even stole the show during the most recent episode of BBC’s Landward.

Generous animal lovers are known to leave food out for the creatures, with people seen throwing veggies from car windows.

roundabout bunnies in Aberdeen
Rabbit roundabout features on Landward. Image: BBC Scotland.

The acts of kindness even led to Aberdeen City Council issuing a warning to motorists in 2021, asking them to be careful.

Officials also feared that the colony of rabbits would multiply beyond control with a constant food supply on hand.

But the giving hasn’t stopped, with a veggie buffet on display at the roundabout most days.

So are the mystery feeders – and why do they do it?

Mystery bunny benefactor revealed

Well, Cheryl Burt thinks she may have been the person to start the craze more than seven years ago.

The 45-year-old from Aberdeen started the feeding frenzy as a bit of fun, and has since made it her mission to keep the animals well-stocked.

Cheryl has been feeding the roundabout bunnies for 7 years

“I saw the rabbits on the roundabout nibbling on the grass one night, so I decided to nip to Asda to buy some vegetables and throw it out the window for them,” she explained.

The act of kindness quickly grew for Cheryl and her family, resulting in daily visits to the grassy spot.

“It went on from there – people started to notice that the rabbits were being fed and even joined in,” she said.

She buys extra veggies at Asda. Image: Cheryl Bute.

Cheryl even joked how she has gone to feed the rabbits during the night after having a few drinks.

“One time I took vegetables out of my fridge that my wife was going to use for cooking soup and headed to the roundabout to feed them,” she laughed.

“A simple act of stealing vegetables for home-made soup turned into a heart-warming community project.”

Cheryl buying the bunny essentials. Image: Cheryl Bute.

‘Bunny benefactor’ buys extra veggies

During Cheryl’s food shop, she buys extra vegetables to feed the rabbits.

Known locally as the ‘bunny benefactor’, she said she receives messages all the time thanking her for her kindness.

Rabbit roundabout. Image: Landward BBC Scotland.

She said: “I always get messages about it. Even on days when I haven’t put food down, people think it’s me.

“I even get people tagging me to tell me they have been down to feed them.

“It’s brought the community together and made them see their love and appreciation for nature.

