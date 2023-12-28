Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog boyfriend James Watt share pics of ‘Boxing Day hike’ in Aberdeenshire

BrewDog boss James Watt and former Made in Chelsea star and influencer Georgia Toffolo shared a sweet video from their Boxing Day walk in Aberdeenshire.

Titled “With my two favourite boys on our Boxing Day hike”, a video shows Georgia – known as Toff – snuggling into James on the hillside at Bennachie, while her dog Monty runs around on the hill.

On James’ Instagram feed, he shares a hilarious video of Toff making her way down the icy hillside at Bennachie on her bottom.

The couple spent an afternoon on the hillside which Toff shared with her 1.7million fans on Instagram.

The seemingly loved-up couple shared glorious views of Aberdeen, and Aberdeenshire.

James is followed by 552,000 users on his social media.

One video shared shows Toff getting down the hill on her backside, she says: “It is easier than walking.”

The hill is seen to be covered in snow and ice.

The post has attracted 7,268 likes.

Toff and the BrewDog co-founder have been dating since earlier in the year, and often share photos of their holidays.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt are enjoying Christmas in Aberdeenshire

Toff has brought her beloved dog Monty with her on the trip north.

Shortly before Christmas, the couple had a surprise detour from Inverness, after the plane they were travelling on landed in the Highland capital, rather than Aberdeen.

Undeterred the party spirit seems to have begun with a trip to BrewDog’s headquarters in Ellon.

Sharing pictures and videos. Toff wrote: “Happy Christmas from us.”

In one video, Toff can be seen wrapping a Christmas present to the song “All I Want From Christmas is You”.

After noticing she is being caught on camera, she laughs: “Oh you have caught me doing it really badly”.

To which James jokes: “What? Singing.”

On Christmas Day the couple shared a sweet photo of them both enjoying a walk, wrapped up in hats and winter coats.

One of Toff’s followers commented on their winter walk picture, wishing the couple a “Happy Christmas”.

One wrote: “Toff. I have followed and admired you for years and it’s honestly so lovely to see you in a lovely relationship and so happy.”

The couple were set up on a blind date over the summer by a mutual friend.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo ‘hit it off instantly’

James’s relationship status had remained a mystery since his former girlfriend Emili Ziem conned him out of £100,000 in 2022.

Meanwhile, I’m a Celebrity winner Toff had previously been dating financier and convicted fraudster George Cottrell on and off.

An insider told the Daily Mail they “hit it off instantly”.

They said: “Toff has never been happier – she is grinning from ear to ear and it is lovely to see.”

The CEO has also reportedly helped Toff launch her new brand Wild Pack.

BrewDog is headquartered at Balmacassie Commercial Park in Ellon.