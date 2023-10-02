James Watt takes new girlfriend Georgia Toffolo to BrewDog HQ in Ellon after couple ‘hit it off’ on blind date

BrewDog boss James Watt has sparked up a new romance with former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo.

The smitten Aberdeenshire millionaire, 40, has even shown the British TV personality around his chain’s flagship brewery in Ellon.

While the pair have not yet shared their relationship on social media, Georgia, known as Toff, recently posted a series of photos from Crovie in Aberdeenshire.

The 28-year-old shared a photo of her and her dog Monty, captioned “happiest weekend”.

While she didn’t mention where the photo was taken, fans were quick to recognise the picturesque village.

One even shared how they saw her in nearby Gardenstown at cafe Coffee Apothecary – and while she didn’t reply to the comment, she liked it.

The couple were set up on a blind date over the summer by a mutual friend.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo ‘hit it off instantly’

James’s relationship status has remained a mystery since his former girlfriend Emili Ziem conned him out of £100,000 in 2022.

Meanwhile, I’m a Celebrity winner Georgia had previously been dating financier and convicted fraudster George Cottrell on and off.

An insider told the Daily Mail they “hit it off instantly”.

They said: “Toff has never been happier – she is grinning from ear to ear and it is lovely to see.

“They have spent a lot of time together since meeting.”

They later added: “It is no secret that she was devastated at her relationship with George finally ending.

“It took a while to run its course and there was a lot of heartache along the way.

But Toff has got through that now and is loving her new life with her new love.”

The CEO has also reportedly helped Toffolo with the launch of her new brand Wild Pack.

BrewDog is headquartered at Balmacassie Commercial Park in Ellon.