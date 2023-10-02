James Watt takes new girlfriend Georgia Toffolo to BrewDog HQ in Ellon after couple ‘hit it off’ on blind date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

James Watt takes new girlfriend Georgia Toffolo to BrewDog HQ in Ellon after couple ‘hit it off’ on blind date

The millionaire BrewDog boss is dating the former Made in Chelsea star.

By Shanay Taylor
James Watt is the CEO of BrewDog
BrewDog co-founder James Watt at the Ellon brewery. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

BrewDog boss James Watt has sparked up a new romance with former Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo.

The smitten Aberdeenshire millionaire, 40, has even shown the British TV personality around his chain’s flagship brewery in Ellon.

While the pair have not yet shared their relationship on social media, Georgia, known as Toff, recently posted a series of photos from Crovie in Aberdeenshire.

The 28-year-old shared a photo of her and her dog Monty, captioned “happiest weekend”.

Georgia Toffolo pictured in Gardenstown. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

While she didn’t mention where the photo was taken, fans were quick to recognise the picturesque village.

One even shared how they saw her in nearby Gardenstown at cafe Coffee Apothecary – and while she didn’t reply to the comment, she liked it.

The couple were set up on a blind date over the summer by a mutual friend.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo ‘hit it off instantly’

James’s relationship status has remained a mystery since his former girlfriend Emili Ziem conned him out of £100,000 in 2022.

Meanwhile, I’m a Celebrity winner Georgia had previously been dating financier and convicted fraudster George Cottrell on and off.

An insider told the Daily Mail they “hit it off instantly”.

They said: “Toff has never been happier – she is grinning from ear to ear and it is lovely to see.

“They have spent a lot of time together since meeting.”

They later added: “It is no secret that she was devastated at her relationship with George finally ending.

“It took a while to run its course and there was a lot of heartache along the way.

But Toff has got through that now and is loving her new life with her new love.”

The CEO has also reportedly helped Toffolo with the launch of her new brand Wild Pack.

BrewDog is headquartered at Balmacassie Commercial Park in Ellon.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rosehearty joiner John Ritchie, who has been jailed for teen sex abuse
'A vile monster': North-east sex offender jailed over historic sex offences on teenage girls
Fireworks in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen's free fireworks display to return for Bonfire Night
Hazel Nairn, who is missing after being swept away by the River Don Picture shows; Hazel Nairn. Unknown. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Hazel Nairn: Further searches of River Don planned as specialist divers find no trace…
The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra performing Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique in Aberdeen
Review: Triumphant BBC SSO do justice to Berlioz at Aberdeen Music Hall
Charles Hanratty and Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Man's drunken 3am bid to win back ex goes spectacularly wrong
Artist impression of the proposed new Fraserburgh primary school. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Confirmed: Fraserburgh schools to merge in 'momentous milestone' for town
Tag Heuer signage Aberdeen
Luxury Tag Heuer watch boutique to open on Union Street before the end of…
Cults Primary School. It has been reported that is has been damaged by vandals
Cults Primary School to be 'made safe' after vandals smash up building
The Mill Inn petrol station's plans for a new Stonehaven car wash could cause a nuisance for mourners at funerals next door.
Stonehaven church group claims 'noisy' car wash next door 'will disturb funerals'
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area