Home Business

New Inverness shop the result of ‘unprecedented demand’ for second hand furniture

The boss of social enterprise New Start Highland said the cost-of-living crisis is 'not going away'.

By Kelly Wilson
New Start Highland chief executive James Dunbar in new Inverness pop up shop. Image: New Start Highland
New Start Highland chief executive James Dunbar in new Inverness pop up shop. Image: New Start Highland

Social enterprise New Start Highland is to open a new pop up shop in Inverness to deal with demand for second-hand furniture.

Boss James Dunbar said the organisation is “incredibly busy” as it helps people navigate through the cost of living crisis.

New Start Highland has just opened its sixth shop in the Highlands with the latest being based in the Longman area of Inverness.

Chief executive Mr Dunbar said the “cost of living crisis is not going away” with an “unprecedented need” for second-hand furniture.

Growing demand for low cost furniture

He said: “The cost of living crisis is not something that’s disappearing unfortunately.

“We hear inflation is down but cost of living crisis is not going away.

“What we are experiencing is unprecedented levels of demand for low cost and no cost furniture.

New Start Highland Inverness pop up shop. Image:  New Start Highland

“That alongside an increased desire for people to shop reused. There’s a change in people’s buying habits.

“The public are realising you get better value.

“The whole organisation is incredibly busy.”

New Start Highland boosted by generosity of public

The new shop, in the Longman area of Inverness will sell furniture, bikes and feature a Unique Ness concession.

Unique Ness currently has its own space in the Eastgate Centre and sells high end, one of a kind, pre-loved pieces that have been upcycled by New Start Highland’s upholstery team.

Mr Dunbar said: “Our requirement for extra space is down to the generosity of our local community and we can’t wait to have another presence in Inverness.

“Footfall to our two furniture outlets in Carsegate Road North remains high and we hope people visiting our new pop-up space will remember there are more second hand treasures to find, not only in Inverness, but also in our shops in Dingwall and Thurso.”

The shop, which is on Henderson Road, will sell furniture and a selection of bikes.

Future plans for New Start Highland

Retail is just one of New Start Highland’s commercial activities with others being removals, storage, house clearances and commercial training

All profits are reinvested back into the organisation to fund its charitable activities which cover a holistic suite of services that help people in need move away from poverty and crisis.

New Start Highland has plans for expansion. Image: New Start Highland

These services include furniture provision, employability training, cookery classes and housing support.

New Start Highland, which celebrates its 25th year next year, is at a key point of growth with further expansion plans on the horizon.

Over the last 12 months it has served the local community over 110,000 times and has diverted over 70,000 items from landfill.

The new shop will be open six days a week, from 10am – 6pm on Mondays – Fridays and 10am – 4pm on Saturdays.

