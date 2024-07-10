Moray distillery secures £140,000 funding boost ahead of opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray distillery secures £140,000 funding boost ahead of opening

The community-led distillery has long-term plans to 'revive' the local area.

By Alex Banks
Artist's impression of The Cabrach Distillery
The new distillery is on track to open later this summer. Image: Frame Creates

A new distillery in Moray which aims to open its doors in the coming months has secured £140,000 funding.

Cabrach Distillery, a community-led project, will bring real whisky back to the area for the first time in more than 170 years.

Funding has been secured from Social Investment Scotland (SIS) as part of plans to deliver “greater impact for the communities”.

The project will be the flagship asset of The Cabrach Trust and is on track to open later this summer. It will also add a dedicated heritage centre.

Distillery will be ‘economic lungs’ of community

The remote community was once home to a thriving illicit whisky trade — a legacy which the distillery aims to celebrate.

The Cabrach Trust chief executive Jonathan Christie believes, once opened, the distillery will create “much-needed” employment.

He said: “The Cabrach is renowned for its role in the birth of Scotch whisky.

“Completion of The Cabrach Distillery will contribute to a tale of renewal like no other.

“Our distillery will serve as the economic lungs of our community-led regeneration vision — creating much-needed permanent, skilled employment.”

The distillery is expected to help attract thousands of extra visitors to “this special place”.

The Cabrach Distillery has bottled its first whisky, The Feering. Image: Frame Creates

At the turn of the 20th Century, The Cabrach population was around 1,000 people. Today, there are fewer than 100.

Mr Christie called the support for the distillery from “like-minded partners” like SIS “invaluable”.

He added: “This is a bold idea – a unique social enterprise being made possible through the sustained support of The Cabrach community, alongside an exciting blend of funding partners.”

As well as creating a dozen local jobs, the new distillery aims to attract visitors from near and far, generating income to reinvest in regeneration plans.

First whisky already on sale

The SIS cash has already helped the distillery to bottle its first whisky, The Feering.

Named after the first furrow ploughed in a field, it went on sale in advance of the official opening.

Alan Winchester at The Cabrach Distillery.
Alan Winchester at The Cabrach Distillery. Image: Peter Ranscombe

Malt “master” Alan Winchester has created three versions. The first of these is The Feering Early Harvest edition, a blended malt marrying spirit donated by four Speyside distilleries.

Limited to only 6,000 bottles worldwide, The Feering Early Harvest has a recommended retail price of £75.

‘Overachieving plans’ behind funding for The Cabrach Distillery

SIS head of investments Chris Jamieson said the finance provider wants to support The Cabrach Trust’s “overachieving plans”.

Mr Jamieson added: “The Cabrach is filled with a rich heritage of whisky-making .

“By providing access to affordable finance, in this case to help the distillery prepare for production, SIS is championing local organisations and social enterprises of all sizes to deliver greater impact for the communities and people they work with.”

CGI of new distillery.
The new distillery is due to open this summer. Image: Big Partnership

Funding will further support day-to-day start-up operations of the distillery, such as production and performance monitoring.

Conversation