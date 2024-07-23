Inverness estate boss says looming visitor levy brings ‘uncertainty’ for businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Inverness estate boss says looming visitor levy brings ‘uncertainty’ for businesses

Marina Huggett believes remaining "competitive" will be key to navigating the tourism tax.

By Kelly Wilson
Marina Huggett standing outside Achnagairn Estate
Marina Huggett, chairwoman of Achnagairn Estate believes staying competitive is key to navigating tourism tax. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The boss of historic Highland manor house Achnagairn Estate has warned of the need to remain to competitive with the visitor levy looming.

Marina Huggett has described Achnagairn Estate bookings and enquiries as “buoyant” but admits the “uncertainty” over the tourism tax is leading to concerns within the sector.

MSPs passed The Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill which will allow councils to impose an added fee for stays in hotels and bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation and campsites and caravan parks.

‘Uncertainty’ over cost of doing business

Ms Huggett believes key to surviving the latest tax is remaining competitive.

She said: “We are in a much better place. We are really busy with the volume of business that’s coming in.

“But the challenge is how long we can maintain our competitiveness in the international market with all the different taxes we are paying within the UK just now.

Marina Huggett, chairwoman of Achnagairn Estate. Image: Sandy McCook/DCThomson

“With the visitor levy looming are we going to remain competitive because there’s no fixed amount. We really don’t know how much we’ll be paying so it’s difficult to price.

“It could be anything from 12.5% to 20%. It’s the uncertainty over the cost of doing business and the future.”

The 65-bedroom venue, in Kirkhill, near Inverness, has had to adapt to how it’s run in a bid to navigate through the hospitality industry difficulties.

Achnagairn Estate green team

Rising energy costs and staff problems were two of the biggest difficulties with bills soaring from £21,000 to £62,000 in a year.

Staff numbers are on the rise again with 35 compared to 62 pre-Covid.

As part of adapting how the business is run there’s been a new green team introduced in a bid to help with sustainability.

Ms Huggett said: “Staffing was a monumental crisis and although it’s still quite challenging because of Brexit, it has picked up tremendously.

“Energy prices have come down but we are working towards being a sustainable business and we have put in a whole bank of solar panels.

Achnagairn Estate is proving popular with guests from around the globe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We’ve got a green team within the business that are looking at the cost of energy.

“It’s about trying to manage the costs much more carefully now than we did before.

“It’s the way to go. You’ve got to be a sustainable business in this day and age.”

Future looking ‘rosy’

Achnagairn Estate operates as an exclusive use venue and attracts bookings from all across the globe.

Bookings and enquiries have increased during the past year.

Ms Huggett said: “Enquiries are buoyant. It’s picked up tremendously.

“The American market has come back. In fact it’s come back from all across the world.

“Everybody loves Scotland and wants to be in Scotland.

“Business is healthy at the moment and the longer term future is looking rosy if we can maintain our competitiveness.”

More from Business

Scott McBride and his wife run the Inverness Trophy Centre which was set up by his father in 1972, Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness Trophy Centre: how a family firm tackles changing customer needs and city centre…
Arnish yard.
Scores of Arnish jobs at risk as government rejects Harland & Wolff's lifeline bid
Graham Sutherland took the champion of champions title with his supreme cattle champion, Jojo.
Heifer calf Jojo reigns supreme at Caithness Show
Ashlee Smith (left) and Lia Smith (right) alongside their mum Carla Krzyzanowski. Image: Frame Creates
Mother and daughters open Muir of Ord luxury clothing rental shop
An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing
The technological revolution isn’t over yet for businesses
Aquatera Group chief executive Gareth Davies. Image: DCT Media Date; Unknown
Orkney man who spotted gap in local energy market now designs and builds solar…
Sunninghill Hotel directors Alastair Ross and Jonathan Orr. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sunninghill Hotel director reveals what attracts visitors to Elgin - and why they keep…
Moray farmer Jock Gibson.
Watch: Moment Moray farmer charged by large cow
Future farmers?
Gallery: 25 of the best pictures from New Deer Show
Former Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
The end for iconic Jailhouse, Newmarket bar and Junners buildings is nigh and latest…