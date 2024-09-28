BP: 60 years in the North Sea told in 60 incredible pictures From oil discoveries to Royal visits to workers giving back to the community, The Press and Journal has covered all the major moments. BP has been operating in the North Sea for 60 years. Image: DC Thomson/BP By Rob McLaren September 28 2024, 6:01 am September 28 2024, 6:01 am Share BP: 60 years in the North Sea told in 60 incredible pictures Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/6550848/bp-60-years-in-the-north-sea-told-in-60-incredible-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment It is 60 years since BP was granted its first UK North Sea licence in September 1964. While having its North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen, the company has helped pioneer the UK oil and gas industry. It is the company behind the first North Sea oil, with Queen Elizabeth II officially beginning production of the Forties field in 1975. Other major projects have included the 1,000 acre Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland and the development of Clair, the largest oilfield on the UK Continental Shelf. From oil discoveries to Royal visits to workers giving back to the Aberdeen community, The Press and Journal’s cameras have been there every step of the way. Using the Press and Journal and BP archives, we tell the story of BP’s 60 years in the North Sea through 60 pictures. Pictures show start of BP in the North Sea In September 1964 BP is granted its first UK North Sea licence and begins exploration immediately. The company becomes one of the first to use two-dimensional seismic imaging to map the North Sea’s reservoirs. A BP worker on board survey vessel Texin in the North Sea. Image: BP In 1965, BP strikes natural gas at West Sole with its first North Sea offshore drill rig, Sea Gem. Tragically, in December 1965, the structure collapsed when two of its steel support legs buckled. The rig capsized, resulting in 13 fatalities. Image: BP In March 1967 BP piped the first North Sea gas from the field to the first landing point for all the UK’s natural gas, Easington terminal on the Yorkshire coast. Forties field discovery and first oil In October 1970, BP discovers what would become one of the jewels in its crown – the Forties oil field, 112 miles east of Aberdeen. A section of Forties platform being towed offshore. Image: BP BP oil workers pictured in 1971 on board the Sea Quest drilling rig which discovered the Forties field. In September 1971, top BP staff held a press conference in the Station Hotel, Aberdeen, today to discuss the Forties Field. Left to right are Mr J. Henderson, press relations; Mr F. M. Cook, director and general manager BP refinery; Mr A. F. M. Matthews, assistant general manager; Mr T. G. L. Ingram, project manager of Forties Field; and Mr R. E. Watkins, manager of pipelines and terminals division. BP chose Aberdeen for the headquarters for its North Sea business, covering offshore operations and onshore support. Construction of its Dyce headquarters in 1973, where it remains today. Image: BP A BP worker lowers the “bit” through the drill floor of the Sea Quest in 1973. The first North Sea oil platform, BP’s giant Graythorpe One, tilts and submerges to the sea bed on the Forties Field off Aberdeen in 1974. The Press and Journal had a 14-page supplement celebrating the first oil coming from the Forties field on the morning of November 1975. The P&J said Forties Field has “earned a prominent place in British industrial history”. Queen Elizabeth II travelled to Aberdeen to switch on the first flow of oil from the North Sea at the inauguration of the BP Forties field at BP’s headquarters, Dyce in 1975. Image: BP Queen Elizabeth II officially begins production by pushing a symbolic gold-plated button in BP’s control <br />centre. Image: BP Queen Elizabeth II is welcomed to the BP premises by locals. Image: BP The deep crowds outside the BP headquarters in Dyce in 1975. Image: BP BP North Sea field discoveries and Sullom Voe pictures By the mid-1970s BP’s exploration team is enjoying significant success in the North Sea. The Magnus and Andrew fields are discovered in 1974, with Rhum and Clair following in 1977. Picture shows drilling rig Sea Conquest east of Shetland, with supply vessel alongside. To enable oil production off the coast of the Shetland Islands, BP constructs the 1,000 acre Sullom Voe terminal. Image: Aberdeen Journals A worker poses at Sullom Voe in 1978. Image: Aberdeen Journals. An aerial view of Sullom Voe terminal in 1980. One of the largest oil terminals in Europe to this day, it’s strategically positioned to receive production from both the east and west of Shetland producing area. Image: BP Sullom Voe pipework in 1981. Image: Aberdeen Journals. Workers ready to greet Queen Elizabeth II who officially opened the Sullom Voe terminal in 1981. Image: Aberdeen Journals The Queen accompanied by BP chairman Sir David Steel as she arrives for the official ceremony. A crane man’s view of BP Petroleum development’s £21 million new offices project at their Dyce headquarters in 1981. The first of two multi-million-pound modules, built by Kestrel Marine Ltd of Dundee, and bound for BP’s Magnus field, being manoeuvred on to the barge in the River Tay from the Port of Dundee. Magnus begins producing in August 1983. Image: DC Thomson Measuring three times the size of Big Ben, Magnus is the largest and heaviest steel platform to be installed in the North Sea at the time. Picture shows operations staff on board the Magnus platform. Image: BP In 1985, BP introduced a two-way TV link between its Dyce and London offices. A survey in 1984 showed an average of 20 BP people made a daily round trip between Aberdeen and London. BT said the system should save travel costs, and increase work efficiency. In touch with London are Susan Davidson, division manager Mike Alexander and project engineer Ken Canfield. Image: Aberdeen Journals All set for the Dyce Fun Day in 1985 with their pram race entry are these BP employees Mike Watt, Alan Costine and Kay Ritchie. Image: Aberdeen Journals The Princess of Wales chats to some of the oil rig workers during her tour of the BP Forties’ Charlie platform in September 1985. BP in the 1990s Staff at the Rubislaw offices of BP have their heads, legs and beards shaved to raise money for Comic Relief in 1991. It was the brainwave of Magnus field manager Steve Nuttall, who parted with his beard after 17 years. Image: Aberdeen Journals. BP celebrates first oil from three central North Sea fields over six years; Miller in 1992, Andrew in 1996 and Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) two years later. Picture shows the Andrew platform. Prince Charles visits BP in 1992 to unveil a plaque to mark the Miller field coming on stream. Image: Aberdeen Journals Chatting with BP workers, Charles wore the tartan of the threatened Gordon Highlanders regiment. Image: Aberdeen Journals Exploration in the deep waters of the Shetland Trough in the North West Atlantic begins in 1972, but it is BP that makes the first commercially viable discovery in 1992 at Foinaven. The Schiehallion field is discovered a year later. Picture shows Petrojarl Foinhaven. Image: BP In the early 1990s, Amoco starts up the Central Area Transmission System (CATS) pipeline and terminal, with capacity to transport the equivalent of 20% of the UK’s gas demand. BP would acquire Amoco in 1998. BP also invests more than £1 billion to expand the Forties pipeline system. In 1994 BP launched the first iteration of its student tutoring scheme – a partnership still going strong today with Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City councils and three higher and further education institutions. Image: BP To access the deep water resources west of Shetland, BP introduces the Petrojarl Foinaven floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in the Foinaven area in 1997, closely followed by the Schiehallion FPSO, pictured above. Image: BP BP enters new century In 2000, BP committed £10m to the newly formed Scottish Forest Alliance, which over time helps create 14 new native woodlands. Robert Brown of BP Aberdeen (centre) at Glen Sherup with Joyce Graham, voluntary warden of the nearby Glen Quey Woodland Trust Reserve, and Andrew Fairburn, Scottish development manager for the trust. In 2005, production at Europe’s largest oilfield, Clair, begins. Though it was discovered in 1977, it is only with significant advances in technology and innovative engineering that the first phase of development is made possible. Picture shows the first fixed platform west of Shetland. In 2009, BP’s first Coast 2 Coast cycle sets off. The annual challenge sees participants pedal around 200 miles across Scotland. Picture shows the 2017 fundraisers. Image: Colin Rennie. Former prime minister David Cameron tours BP’s Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) platform in the North Sea in 2014. Image: Andy Buchanan/Getty Images A view of part of the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) platform in the North Sea. Secondary school pupils from across the north-east were given help to shape their future through a mentoring scheme. Mentor Manish Labroo and work experience Jeswin Vardhese at BP headquarters in Dyce in 2017. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. A major redevelopment of the Schiehallion and Loyal fields in 2017 includes construction and installation of the Glen Lyon FPSO, pictured above, and upgrading of subsea facilities to prolong the life of the hub. BP workers on the Glen Lyon FPSO. Image: BP BP North Sea regional president Mark Thomas (left) with BP workers as production starts on the Quad 204 project, west of Shetland in 2017. BP’s Miller platform was decommissioned in 2017. Gareth Jones and Guy Phillips with current and former BP employees who are about to embark on their annual Coast to Coast cycling challenge from Skye to Aberdeen, raising money for charities, in 2018. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Clair Ridge, the second phase of development of the Clair field, starts up in 2018. A crew member at the energy giant’s Clair Ridge development, west of Shetland, as it started producing oil in 2018. Image: Stuart Conway/PA Wire BP has been supporting Aberdeen’s annual science festival, hosted by TechFest since 1986. Aberdeen Grammar School were winners of the STEM in the Pipeline contest in 2018. The winning team was Andrew Barlow, Matthew Oxley, Job Derksen, Martin Aasterud. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson BP group chief executive Bob Dudley at Aberdeen Art Gallery in 2019. BP provided £1 million for a new exhibition gallery as part of its refurbishment. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson. BP in the 2020s – looking to the future A group of 49 Coast 2 Coast cyclists finished their epic 270 mile route in Aberdeen in 2021. Image:BP Lord Provost Barney Crockett helping BP staff and Countryside Rangers tree plant as part of BP’s ongoing commitment to Future Woodlands Scotland in 2021. In 2022, BP is successful in a ScotWind offshore leasing round. BP and partner EnBW are awarded a lease option off the east coast of Scotland to develop the Morven offshore wind project, which has a potential generating capacity of 2.9 gigawatts. In 2022, Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited – a joint venture between BP and Aberdeen City Council <br />– announces the final investment decision for its Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub project has been agreed. The planned hub will feature a hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility that will be powered by electricity generated at a solar farm. In March 2023, BP pledges £1.25m towards the £6.5m energy incubator and scale up hub ETZ to be located at Hareness Road in Altens Industrial Estate. Sir Ian Wood KT GBE, chairman of ETZ Ltd; Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ Ltd; Doris Reiter, senior vice president North Sea BP and Adrian Gillespie, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson BP’s annual Coast 2 Coast fundraising campaign is still going strong, so far raising more than £2 million for charities. The 2023 Coast 2 Coast fundraising team helped to provide 12,000 laptops for Ukrainian children. In November 2023, BP successfully started production from the Seagull oil and gas field in the UK North Sea. How BP’s North Sea headquarters in Dyce, Aberdeen, looks today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
