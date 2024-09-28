BP: 60 years in the North Sea told in 60 incredible pictures

It is 60 years since BP was granted its first UK North Sea licence in September 1964.

While having its North Sea headquarters in Aberdeen, the company has helped pioneer the UK oil and gas industry.

It is the company behind the first North Sea oil, with Queen Elizabeth II officially beginning production of the Forties field in 1975.

Other major projects have included the 1,000 acre Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland and the development of Clair, the largest oilfield on the UK Continental Shelf.

From oil discoveries to Royal visits to workers giving back to the Aberdeen community, The Press and Journal’s cameras have been there every step of the way.

Using the Press and Journal and BP archives, we tell the story of BP’s 60 years in the North Sea through 60 pictures.

Pictures show start of BP in the North Sea

Forties field discovery and first oil

BP North Sea field discoveries and Sullom Voe pictures

BP in the 1990s

BP enters new century

BP in the 2020s – looking to the future