First look as new Jamieson and Carry showroom opens on Union Street

A historic Union Street jeweller opens the doors to its brand new showroom today.

Jamieson & Carry will welcome customers to their grand opening, which sees a revamped store that has doubled in size.

The family-owned business is now home to a Rolex showroom and an expanded new Patek Philippe area.

To support the expansion, 9 full-time and part-time positions have been created.

A team at Rolex has been heavily involved in designing their area of the store, while the Patek Philippe showroom is the largest of its kind in Scotland.

This follows a £4.5 million investment in city centre presence, with the store now incorporating 142 and 136 Union Street.

To celebrate the opening the first 250 guests received a welcome gift of macarons from local patisserie Almondine.

Founded in 1733, the business famed for its Swiss watches is a prominent site in the heart of Union Street.

Jamieson and Carry committed to Union Street

Christopher Carry, Partner at Jamieson & Carry, says: “The last two years have been some of the most significant in our 291-year history here in Aberdeen.

“There has been significant investment into our Aberdeen presence with expansion and improvement of all our retail areas as we strive to deliver the very best retail experience possible to the people of Aberdeen and beyond.

“This investment comes at a time when Union Street and our city centre continue to be a topic of much debate.

“This requires a collaborative team approach with all stakeholders including Aberdeen City Council key to making this happen.

“At Jamieson & Carry, we are committed to Aberdeen, and Union Street, and we want to play our part in helping regenerate our city centre.”

