First look as new Jamieson and Carry showroom opens on Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First look as new Jamieson and Carry showroom opens on Union Street

The jewellers has expanded into a new unit.

By Jamie Sinclair
blue frontage of Jamieson & Carry showroom in Aberdeen.
Jamieson & Carry have opened a new showroom on Union Street in Aberdeen. Image: Jamieson & Carry.

A historic Union Street jeweller opens the doors to its brand new showroom today.

Jamieson & Carry will welcome customers to their grand opening, which sees a revamped store that has doubled in size.

The family-owned business is now home to a Rolex showroom and an expanded new Patek Philippe area.

To support the expansion, 9 full-time and part-time positions have been created.

Jewellers showroom.
A total of nine full-time and part-time positions have been created at the Union Street showroom. Image: Jamieson & Carry

Historic Aberdeen jewellers opens new showroom

A team at Rolex has been heavily involved in designing their area of the store, while the Patek Philippe showroom is the largest of its kind in Scotland.

This follows a £4.5 million investment in city centre presence, with the store now incorporating 142 and 136 Union Street.

Rolex showroom inside new Union Street jewellers
The Union Street business is home to a Rolex showroom. Image: Jamieson & Carry.
Jamieson & Carry's new Aberdeen showroom.
The bright and modern Rolex showroom features green accents. Image: Jamieson & Carry

To celebrate the opening the first 250 guests received a welcome gift of macarons from local patisserie Almondine.

Founded in 1733, the business famed for its Swiss watches is a prominent site in the heart of Union Street.

Jamieson and Carry committed to Union Street

Christopher Carry, Partner at Jamieson & Carry, says: “The last two years have been some of the most significant in our 291-year history here in Aberdeen.

“There has been significant investment into our Aberdeen presence with expansion and improvement of all our retail areas as we strive to deliver the very best retail experience possible to the people of Aberdeen and beyond.

Jewellery showroom.
The first stream of customers were welcomed through the doors of the new Aberdeen showroom today. Image: Jamieson & Carry.

“This investment comes at a time when Union Street and our city centre continue to be a topic of much debate.

“This requires a collaborative team approach with all stakeholders including Aberdeen City Council key to making this happen.

“At Jamieson & Carry, we are committed to Aberdeen, and Union Street, and we want to play our part in helping regenerate our city centre.”

You can keep up with what’s happening in the city-centre’s retail scene with our tracker.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police car on country road
Banned drink-driver's Portsoy road trip led to 105mph police chase ending in potato field
Norah Berry at home in Tillydrone with a photo of her father and grandfather setting off for Australia at Aberdeen train station. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet Norah Berry, the 82-year-old who is Aberdeen's last link to the Sydney Harbour…
Stoneywood paper mill.
Demolition plans at Aberdeen's historic Stoneywood Mill weeks after blaze
I went on patrol with PC Melissa Jack and found out what it's like to be an officer in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bomb scares, blue light thrills and defying the odds: 22-year-old Melissa on first year…
Stylish students talked us through their outfits.
Street style: 6 stylish looks at Aberdeen University's Welcome Week
Image: DC Thomson.
Firefighters called to one-vehicle crash near Pitmedden
Scott Bruce Fraser at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Exposed: The Aberdeen cancer faker who got a tattoo of a 'non-existent dead baby'…
Scott Fraser admitted taking £50,000 he was unable to pay back. Image: DC Thomson.
Romance conman avoids jail after fake cancer scam to take £50k from partner
Sumburgh crescent playpark. Image: Google.
Man, 64, charged over assault and indecent exposure incident at Aberdeen playpark
ARI
Bristow Helicopters halt search and rescue landings at ARI during safety review

Conversation