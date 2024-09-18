Aberdeen housebuilder Cala Group sold for £1.35 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen housebuilder Cala Group sold for £1.35 billion

The firm is currently building homes in Grandhome, Milltimber and Craibstone.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdeen housebuilder Cala Group sold in £1.3 billion deal
Aberdeen housebuilder Cala Group sold in £1.3 billion deal

Aberdeen housebuilder Cala has been sold to global investors in a deal worth more than £1.3 billion.

Ferguson Bidco – an entity owned by funds managed by Patron Capital and Sixth Street Partners – has acquired the business from Legal & General Group.

Cala chief executive Kevin Whitaker said the deal was “excellent news” for the company which has had roots in the city since 1875.

Its current Aberdeen projects include sites at Milltimber, Grandhome and Craibstone with the Cala North team headquartered in Westhill.

Deal shows ‘confidence’ in Cala

Sixth Street is a leading global investment firm which has more than £75bn of funds under management.

Patron has a further £10bn of assets under management and previously owned a 52% stake in Cala, which it sold to Legal & General in 2018.

Mr Whitaker said: “This investment by Sixth Street and Patron demonstrates their confidence in Cala’s business plan and further potential.

“We look forward to developing a strong partnership with Sixth Street and reigniting the excellent relationship we shared with Patron between 2013 and 2018.

Cala Group chief executive Kevin Whitaker. Image: Cala Group

“I would like to thank Legal & General for their support since they first invested in Cala.

“With their backing, Cala has successfully tripled the number of homes we build each year, whilst revenue and profits have grown five-and ten-fold respectively.”

The sale, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, ends speculation over Cala Group’s future owner.

António Simões, Legal & General group chief executive, said: “Cala has been an important part of L&G for over a decade, with profits increasing ten-fold since our initial investment in 2013.

“The sale announced today will provide capital to deliver our strategic goals of sustainable growth alongside enhanced returns for shareholders.”

Cala’s Aberdeen roots

Cala employs more than 1,300 people across 10 offices and has around 75 live developments anytime.

Its current Aberdeen projects include flagship sites at Craibstone, Grandhome and Milltimber.

Cala at Grandhome.

The business was founded in 1875 as the City of Aberdeen Land Association and was the first Scottish company listed on the London Stock Market.

Today, its Scottish and English operations are run from offices in Edinburgh and Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire.

Financial services giant Legal & General acquired full control of the group in March 2018, raising its stake from 47.9% to 100% in a £315 million-plus deal.

More from Business

TGI Friday's is one of the last remaining restaurants at Queens Links Leisure Park. Image: Google Maps.
Both Aberdeen TGI Friday's set to close as company collapses
Cammies owner Nalin Abeyratne wants to bring local businesses together. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant boss on his mission to provide a 'platform for local businesses'
Last year's Texel champion, shown by Matthew Seed
740-strong lineup for annual pedigree ram show and sale at Thainstone
Gillian Donald of Blackadders LLP
Aberdeen employment lawyer to speak at cHeRries Business Breakfast
Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Properties.
Moray housebuilder Springfield Properties boss on building the future after reporting £9.7m profit
Brian Henderson
Brian Henderson: How my poo samples were mistaken for tasty biscuits
Stewart Milne Group's headquarters, Peregrine House, in Westhill.
Stewart Milne administrators charge more than £6m for six months’ work
6
Bob and Louise Masson of Dog Falls Brewing Company in their new Lotland Plance brewery. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dog Falls Brewing Company: How a back injury led to the first brewery in…
Raymond Irvine with the top price Valais Blacknose at Lanark.
Moray sheep farming pioneers sell prize-wining Jazzy for £11,550
Sovereign Grooming founder Kyle Ross is bringing a training academy to Aberdeen. Image: Sovereign Academy.
New Union Street barber school looks to be cut above with £4,999 course

Conversation