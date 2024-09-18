Cowboy roofing companies using ‘fraudulent’ Aberdeenshire address exposed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cowboy roofing companies using ‘fraudulent’ Aberdeenshire address exposed

Following a P&J investigation, Trading Standards has confirmed the names of roofing companies that allegedly scammed locals.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Deveron Roofing & Building 'fraudulently used' a Turiff address to trick customers. Image: Carol Potter
Deveron Roofing & Building 'fraudulently used' a Turiff address to trick customers. Image: Carol Potter

Three roofing companies that allegedly scammed several Aberdeenshire locals have been exposed.

Trading Standards has confirmed that three cowboy roofers ‘fraudulently’ used an Aberdeenshire address to trick potential customers.

It follows an investigation published by the Press and Journal, which revealed that several victims had allegedly been scammed out of thousands of pounds by three roofing companies in the region.  

Trading Standards has now confirmed that work carried out by Deveron Roofing, AM roofing and Stonecraft Roofing “has proven to be of a very low standard”.

The council’s department is also accusing them of creating further damage to the roofs they had access.

It has now been confirmed that these companies “fraudulently used” a Turriff address to pretend they were local businesses.

The Press and Journal revealed all three companies were run by a Duncan MacDonald, which has also been corroborated by Trading Standards.

The man who introduced himself as Duncan Macdonald before carrying out the botch job at an Inverurie home. Image: Submitted.

Cowboy roofing companies ‘fraudulently used’ Aberdeenshire address

Trading Standards has revealed that Deveron Roofing & Building, A.M Roofing and Stonecraft Roofing & building fraudulently used a Turiff address.

A Facebook post reads: “Aberdeenshire Trading Standards are aware that roofing companies are fraudulently using the address; The Firs, Delgaty, Turriff AB535TD in an attempt to dupe potential customers into believing they are a local, trusted business.

The companies allegedly ghosted customers after doing a really poor job. Image: Carol Potter

“We can confirm that there are no businesses based there and they do not have permission to use the address.

“Company names using the address include Deveron Roofing, AM roofing and Stonecraft Roofing. These companies are run by a Duncan MacDonald.”

Aberdeenshire cowboy roofers caused ‘further damage’ to roofs

The statement continues: “Some work carried out by these companies has proven to be of a very low standard with further damage often being caused by the poor workmanship and when they access the roof.

“Please ensure you take time to research any company who quotes for work.

“Currently the roofing industry is very busy, and you may have to wait a good while for work to be carried out.

“Some companies may try to take advantage of this and although they may initially claim to be busy, they will suddenly have a cancellation that allows them to fit you in.

“If a company can suddenly ‘fit you in’ please ask yourself why.”

Deveron Roofing & Building’s website and Facebook deleted after publication

The websites and Facebook pages of Stonecraft Roofing & Building and A.M Roofing were deleted before the Press and Journal published the investigation on Sunday.

However, Deveron Roofing & Building’s website and Facebook were still operating when the story went live.

Deveron’s website before it was removed.

But shortly after publication, they were both removed.

Deveron’s Facebook page can no longer be found on the social media site.

Deveron’s website can no longer be accessed.

Meanwhile, the company’s website cannot longer be accessed.

All three companies have failed to reply when asked to comment.

