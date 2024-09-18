Cowboy roofing companies using ‘fraudulent’ Aberdeenshire address exposed

Three roofing companies that allegedly scammed several Aberdeenshire locals have been exposed.

Trading Standards has confirmed that three cowboy roofers ‘fraudulently’ used an Aberdeenshire address to trick potential customers.

It follows an investigation published by the Press and Journal, which revealed that several victims had allegedly been scammed out of thousands of pounds by three roofing companies in the region.

Trading Standards has now confirmed that work carried out by Deveron Roofing, AM roofing and Stonecraft Roofing “has proven to be of a very low standard”.

The council’s department is also accusing them of creating further damage to the roofs they had access.

It has now been confirmed that these companies “fraudulently used” a Turriff address to pretend they were local businesses.

The Press and Journal revealed all three companies were run by a Duncan MacDonald, which has also been corroborated by Trading Standards.

Cowboy roofing companies ‘fraudulently used’ Aberdeenshire address

Trading Standards has revealed that Deveron Roofing & Building, A.M Roofing and Stonecraft Roofing & building fraudulently used a Turiff address.

A Facebook post reads: “Aberdeenshire Trading Standards are aware that roofing companies are fraudulently using the address; The Firs, Delgaty, Turriff AB535TD in an attempt to dupe potential customers into believing they are a local, trusted business.

“We can confirm that there are no businesses based there and they do not have permission to use the address.

“Company names using the address include Deveron Roofing, AM roofing and Stonecraft Roofing. These companies are run by a Duncan MacDonald.”

Aberdeenshire cowboy roofers caused ‘further damage’ to roofs

The statement continues: “Some work carried out by these companies has proven to be of a very low standard with further damage often being caused by the poor workmanship and when they access the roof.

“Please ensure you take time to research any company who quotes for work.

“Currently the roofing industry is very busy, and you may have to wait a good while for work to be carried out.

“Some companies may try to take advantage of this and although they may initially claim to be busy, they will suddenly have a cancellation that allows them to fit you in.

“If a company can suddenly ‘fit you in’ please ask yourself why.”

Deveron Roofing & Building’s website and Facebook deleted after publication

The websites and Facebook pages of Stonecraft Roofing & Building and A.M Roofing were deleted before the Press and Journal published the investigation on Sunday.

However, Deveron Roofing & Building’s website and Facebook were still operating when the story went live.

But shortly after publication, they were both removed.

Deveron’s Facebook page can no longer be found on the social media site.

Meanwhile, the company’s website cannot longer be accessed.

All three companies have failed to reply when asked to comment.