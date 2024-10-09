‘Have YOU been attacked?’ Elgin seagull survey appeals for horror stories amid town’s battle against birds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Have YOU been attacked?’ Elgin seagull survey appeals for horror stories amid town’s battle against birds

Elgin Community Council has launched a survey on its Facebook page to help find a solution to the problem

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Elgin Community Council is looking for people to get in touch with their experiences with gull via a survey on the group's Facebook page. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin Community Council is looking for people to get in touch with their experiences with gull via a survey on the group's Facebook page. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Have you been attacked by an angry seagull? Do you think current methods to control the birds work? And have they even affected your mental health?

All these questions and more are being posed by Elgin Community Council as people are asked for feedback on their experiences with gulls.

The birds are a problem in the town especially during the breeding season and when chicks are young.

Often they steal food out of people’s hands and swoop when threatened, sometimes injuring folk in the process.

So why has Elgin Community Council launched seagull survey?

The group has launched a survey on its Facebook page to help find a solution to the problem.

NatureScot say gull numbers are declining, but the community council disputes that – and believe they are on the rise in urban areas.

Elgin Community Council chairman Alastair Kennedy. Image: DC Thomson.

As the gulls are protected species it only issues licences to deal with them when they are a risk to public health or safety.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Elgin Community Council chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “NatureScot are not going to tell me if I can or can’t have a gull’s nest on top of my house.”

Elgin South Labour councillor John Divers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Do you have any seagull stories? Let us know in our comments section below

Moray councillor for Elgin South John Divers said progress needed to be made before the breeding season begins again.

And they could not afford to wait “months and months and months” for action to be taken.

In September Mr Divers and his Labour colleague for Elgin North Sandy Keith put forward a proposal for Moray Council to lobby for changes to the gull licence.

What does survey ask?

Elgin Community Council’s survey asks whether responders live in Moray or elsewhere, and if their mental health has been impacted by the birds.

People can also report whether they have suffered a gull attack and if they needed medical treatment.

You can take part in the Elgin seagull survey on the group’s Facebook page.

Anyone not on social media can ask for a survey to be sent to them by emailing elginccsurveys01@gmail.com

Conversation