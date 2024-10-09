‘Have YOU been attacked?’ Elgin seagull survey appeals for horror stories amid town’s battle against birds

Have you been attacked by an angry seagull? Do you think current methods to control the birds work? And have they even affected your mental health?

All these questions and more are being posed by Elgin Community Council as people are asked for feedback on their experiences with gulls.

The birds are a problem in the town especially during the breeding season and when chicks are young.

Often they steal food out of people’s hands and swoop when threatened, sometimes injuring folk in the process.

So why has Elgin Community Council launched seagull survey?

The group has launched a survey on its Facebook page to help find a solution to the problem.

NatureScot say gull numbers are declining, but the community council disputes that – and believe they are on the rise in urban areas.

As the gulls are protected species it only issues licences to deal with them when they are a risk to public health or safety.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Elgin Community Council chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “NatureScot are not going to tell me if I can or can’t have a gull’s nest on top of my house.”

Do you have any seagull stories? Let us know in our comments section below

Moray councillor for Elgin South John Divers said progress needed to be made before the breeding season begins again.

And they could not afford to wait “months and months and months” for action to be taken.

In September Mr Divers and his Labour colleague for Elgin North Sandy Keith put forward a proposal for Moray Council to lobby for changes to the gull licence.

What does survey ask?

Elgin Community Council’s survey asks whether responders live in Moray or elsewhere, and if their mental health has been impacted by the birds.

People can also report whether they have suffered a gull attack and if they needed medical treatment.

You can take part in the Elgin seagull survey on the group’s Facebook page.

Anyone not on social media can ask for a survey to be sent to them by emailing elginccsurveys01@gmail.com