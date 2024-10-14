How ‘average tasting coffee’ fuelled Banchory man to start own business

When a Banchory man was frustrated with the “average tasting coffee” available to him – he decided to make his own.

Ross Erskine has now been running Bennachie Coffee for seven years in Banchory, using his hospitality background to provide a great excellence service.

Balancing a full-time job in the energy sector, he switched it for a caffeine-fuelled adevnture.

Ross answered our questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I launched Bennachie Coffee in 2017, driven by my frustration with drinking average tasting coffee being served in many cafes and restaurants.

I have a background in hospitality, a passion for great coffee and a commitment to excellent customer service.

Propelled by some personal challenges, as a family, we took off around the world visiting the US, Canada and Australia, soaking up knowledge on coffee roasting, production and sales.

Using all of that experience led me to start our own coffee adventure.

How did you get to where you are today?

Through a lot of hard work and passion.

I spent my youth working in the hotel and hospitality industry both here in Aberdeen and around the world.

These experiences shaped my understanding of first-class customer service.

When I started the business I was balancing a full-time job in the energy sector.

I would come home and spend time with my family and then once the kids were in bed I spent my evenings and early mornings experimenting with coffee blends, using feedback from colleagues to refine these into the beloved range we have today.

Who helped you?

My family, and in particular my wife, Lois. I couldn’t be doing this without her unwavering support and belief.

I’ve been fortunate to have had great mentors and supporters throughout my life and career who’ve helped guide and shape my journey.

Having joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) a few months ago, they’ve provided fantastic resources and support, essential for navigating the small business landscape.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Go confidently in the direction of your dreams, live the life you have imagined.

What is your biggest mistake?

An amusing mishap – setting off the smoke alarms during my first attempt at roasting coffee.

What is your greatest achievement?

Is reaching 46 not an achievement in itself?

Seriously though, I think bringing together all my life experiences has helped me grow Bennachie Coffee over the last 7 years.

It’s a joy to work in my area of passion – consistently delivering high-quality coffee, exceptional service and delighting customers.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

We’re navigating the steep rise in coffee prices, which is an ongoing challenge.

Primarily, more needs to be done to make sure hospitality businesses survive and thrive.

Local cafes, restaurants and hotels are vital in our communities.

We provide crucial employment and training for many young people, giving them skills and experiences that will carry them through life.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Our aim is to continue to expand our family run business, employ more people and continue transforming our customers’ daily grind into coffee adventures.

It’s our mission to make a positive difference in the world and I’d love to see this carried forward by sharing my experience to nurture and mentor others to join the industry, passing on the passion and expertise that define our brand.

What do you do to relax?

I’m not sure I get time to relax. There’s a lot of juggling between the business and family life.

Right now, I cherish small ‘moments’ throughout the day.

Whether it’s taking a moment to stop, breathe, be in nature and ground myself, or simply pausing to enjoy a cup of our coffee, these little breaks are my downtime.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

With a busy schedule, there’s not much room for TV but I’ve recently enjoyed the Netflix series KAOS.

What do you waste your money on?

If anything, perhaps Robux or V-Bucks for the kids – but to be honest, I’m an Aberdonian…we’re reluctant to waste money.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Coffee of course…what else?

Depending on how much time I have, it might be the espresso machine or if I’m short of time it’ll be one of our convenient coffee brew bags (like a tea bag) in my travel mug so I can hit the road.

I believe there’s a different coffee for every occasion but for each of those occasions I want my coffee to be excellent.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

There are a lot more important things in life than a car, and I’d like to think people are more interested in who I am as a person and the ethics that drive our brand… however, ideally I’d have several.

My favourite car to drive was the Lamborghini Huracan but it’s not a practical car for a family, so if I had the option, I’d choose a Porsche Taycan Turbo.