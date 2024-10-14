How ‘average tasting coffee’ fuelled Banchory man to start own business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How ‘average tasting coffee’ fuelled Banchory man to start own business

Ross Erskine has been selling his coffee for seven years and hasn't looked back.

By Alex Banks
Ross Erskine started his own coffee business seven years ago. Image: DCT Media.
Ross Erskine started his own coffee business seven years ago. Image: DCT Media.

When a Banchory man was frustrated with the “average tasting coffee” available to him – he decided to make his own.

Ross Erskine has now been running Bennachie Coffee for seven years in Banchory, using his hospitality background to provide a great excellence service.

Balancing a full-time job in the energy sector, he switched it for a caffeine-fuelled adevnture.

Ross answered our questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I launched Bennachie Coffee in 2017, driven by my frustration with drinking average tasting coffee being served in many cafes and restaurants.

I have a background in hospitality, a passion for great coffee and a commitment to excellent customer service.

Propelled by some personal challenges, as a family, we took off around the world visiting the US, Canada and Australia, soaking up knowledge on coffee roasting, production and sales.

Using all of that experience led me to start our own coffee adventure.

How did you get to where you are today?

Through a lot of hard work and passion.

I spent my youth working in the hotel and hospitality industry both here in Aberdeen and around the world.

These experiences shaped my understanding of first-class customer service.

When I started the business I was balancing a full-time job in the energy sector.

I would come home and spend time with my family and then once the kids were in bed I spent my evenings and early mornings experimenting with coffee blends, using feedback from colleagues to refine these into the beloved range we have today.

Who helped you?

My family, and in particular my wife, Lois. I couldn’t be doing this without her unwavering support and belief.

I’ve been fortunate to have had great mentors and supporters throughout my life and career who’ve helped guide and shape my journey.

Ross Erskine with his Bennachie Coffee products. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Having joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) a few months ago, they’ve provided fantastic resources and support, essential for navigating the small business landscape.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Go confidently in the direction of your dreams, live the life you have imagined.

What is your biggest mistake?

An amusing mishap – setting off the smoke alarms during my first attempt at roasting coffee.

What is your greatest achievement?

Is reaching 46 not an achievement in itself?

Seriously though, I think bringing together all my life experiences has helped me grow Bennachie Coffee over the last 7 years.

It’s a joy to work in my area of passion – consistently delivering high-quality coffee, exceptional service and delighting customers.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

We’re navigating the steep rise in coffee prices, which is an ongoing challenge.

Primarily, more needs to be done to make sure hospitality businesses survive and thrive.

Bennachie Coffee is based in Banchory. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Local cafes, restaurants and hotels are vital in our communities.

We provide crucial employment and training for many young people, giving them skills and experiences that will carry them through life.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Our aim is to continue to expand our family run business, employ more people and continue transforming our customers’ daily grind into coffee adventures.

It’s our mission to make a positive difference in the world and I’d love to see this carried forward by sharing my experience to nurture and mentor others to join the industry, passing on the passion and expertise that define our brand.

What do you do to relax?

I’m not sure I get time to relax. There’s a lot of juggling between the business and family life.

Right now, I cherish small ‘moments’ throughout the day.

Whether it’s taking a moment to stop, breathe, be in nature and ground myself, or simply pausing to enjoy a cup of our coffee, these little breaks are my downtime.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

With a busy schedule, there’s not much room for TV but I’ve recently enjoyed the Netflix series KAOS.

What do you waste your money on?

If anything, perhaps Robux or V-Bucks for the kids – but to be honest, I’m an Aberdonian…we’re reluctant to waste money.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Coffee of course…what else?

Depending on how much time I have, it might be the espresso machine or if I’m short of time it’ll be one of our convenient coffee brew bags (like a tea bag) in my travel mug so I can hit the road.

I believe there’s a different coffee for every occasion but for each of those occasions I want my coffee to be excellent.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

There are a lot more important things in life than a car, and I’d like to think people are more interested in who I am as a person and the ethics that drive our brand… however, ideally I’d have several.

My favourite car to drive was the Lamborghini Huracan but it’s not a practical car for a family, so if I had the option, I’d choose a Porsche Taycan Turbo.

Conversation