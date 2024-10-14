Whopper of a deal: Free October holiday meals for kids at Burger King in Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Whopper of a deal: Free October holiday meals for kids at Burger King in Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness

Here are the details of the menu items available on the promotion.

By Chris Cromar
Burger King sign.
There are eight Burger Kings located across the north and north-east. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Burger King is offering free meals to keep the little ones happy during the holidays at its Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness branches.

The hamburger chain has brought back its “Kids Eat Free” deal, which they say is “scarily good” as Halloween fast approaches.

Most famous for its Whopper burger, the promotion started on Friday and lasts until October 20 at its eight stores across the north and north-east.

Burger King cheesburger, apples and Capri-Sun.
Kids are in for a tasty treat this October holidays. Image: Burger King.

A King Jr. meal, featuring a kids hamburger or chicken nuggets, fries or apple slices and a drink of their choice, is totally free when an adult meal is purchased.

It will be available at the burger chain’s stores across the whole of Scotland, excluding ones at airports, train stations, motorway service stations and holiday parks.

It therefore includes five in Aberdeen, which are located at Berryden, Queens Links, Union Square, Union Street and Wellington Road.

As well as the Granite City, the burger chain has two Inverness branches – at Eastgate Shopping Centre and Inverness Retail Park – while there is also one located in Moray, at Ashgrove Road in Elgin.

Outside of Burger King in Berryden, Aberdeen.
Burger King at Berryden in Aberdeen was opened in December 2022.

Last October, BK had the same free offer for the “half-term” break, but this did not include the north and north-east, with only its restaurants in the central belt, including six in Glasgow, being part of the scheme.

To take advantage of the offer, all you need to do is download the Burger King UK app via the App Store or Google Play to claim the offer.

The October holidays officially start today for schoolchildren across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, with kids not going back to their desks until October 28.

In Moray, schools have been off since last Monday, with pupils returning on October 21.

