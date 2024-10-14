Whopper of a deal: Free October holiday meals for kids at Burger King in Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness

Burger King is offering free meals to keep the little ones happy during the holidays at its Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness branches.

The hamburger chain has brought back its “Kids Eat Free” deal, which they say is “scarily good” as Halloween fast approaches.

Most famous for its Whopper burger, the promotion started on Friday and lasts until October 20 at its eight stores across the north and north-east.

A King Jr. meal, featuring a kids hamburger or chicken nuggets, fries or apple slices and a drink of their choice, is totally free when an adult meal is purchased.

It will be available at the burger chain’s stores across the whole of Scotland, excluding ones at airports, train stations, motorway service stations and holiday parks.

It therefore includes five in Aberdeen, which are located at Berryden, Queens Links, Union Square, Union Street and Wellington Road.

As well as the Granite City, the burger chain has two Inverness branches – at Eastgate Shopping Centre and Inverness Retail Park – while there is also one located in Moray, at Ashgrove Road in Elgin.

Last October, BK had the same free offer for the “half-term” break, but this did not include the north and north-east, with only its restaurants in the central belt, including six in Glasgow, being part of the scheme.

To take advantage of the offer, all you need to do is download the Burger King UK app via the App Store or Google Play to claim the offer.

The October holidays officially start today for schoolchildren across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, with kids not going back to their desks until October 28.

In Moray, schools have been off since last Monday, with pupils returning on October 21.