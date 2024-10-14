Fraserburgh drinks firm solves berry big problem with key supplier acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh drinks firm solves berry big problem with key supplier acquisition

Claire Rennie said her new acquisition produces "one of Scotland's highest quality raspberry juices".

By Alex Banks
Claire Rennie of Fraserburgh's Summerhouse Drinks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Claire Rennie of Fraserburgh's Summerhouse Drinks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

When the owner of a Fraserburgh drinks firm found out the people behind of one of her biggest suppliers were planning to retire, the nerves took over.

Summerhouse Drinks founder Claire Rennie was made aware by John Gallagher and Anne Thomson of their decision to move on from Brechin firm Ella Drinks last year.

Ella Drinks has been supplying Summerhouse Drinks with its raspberry juice for nearly a decade. The drink is included in 30% of the Aberdeenshire brand’s products.

But Claire has found a neat solution to her berry big problem – she bought the owners out.

The Angus firm has been supplying its pressed berry juices to delis and cafes across Scotland for the last 25 years.

‘The quality is exceptional’

When Claire found out about John and Anne’s decision to retire, she crafted out an idea to take on her first acquisition.

The two-part deal includes the purchase of the wholesale fruit processing equipment along with its three retail brands; Ella Drinks, Bouvrage, and Angus Apples.

Claire said: “They’ve been a supplier of ours for nearly a decade and the quality is exceptional, the best you can get.

“It made us very nervous when we found out John and Anne planned to move on. The Scottish raspberry juice is used in 30% of our business, it’s vital.

“We started to discuss what buying them would look like and quickly made our first acquisition.”

Claire Rennie said Ella Drinks has supplied Summerhouse Drinks for almost a decade.

Claire also believes adding Ella Drinks to the portfolio can allow the Fraserburgh firm to expand its offerings.

She added: “First of all it will help us shore up our supply, which is the main reason for it.

“It also gives us lots of other opportunities to work with fruits which we haven’t used before.

“We’ve done our first transition day and will get to know all of the processes and machinery.

“One thing which is for sure is we won’t be changing anything, just looking to learn from John and Anne to produce the same quality.”

Production will relocate to Summerhouse Drinks’ facility near Fraserburgh after a handover period.

Ella Drinks has ‘helped build Summerhouse reputation’

Claire is grateful for what John and Anne have done for her business and hopes she can offer the same quality.

She said: “We’ve always used Scottish raspberry juice in our products. The input of Ella Drinks has helped build our reputation.

“It’s been so key in our growth in the past 10 years. John and Anne have played a huge role, so I wish them all the best with their retirement.

“It’s up to us now to continue their contracts and work with their customers. There will be a lot of good work going in between now and the new year.”

Claire said Ella Drinks’ pressed raspberry juice is in 30% of its drinks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Ella Drinks co-founder Anne Thomson is looking forward to the future of the brand with its new ownership.

She said: “We have always cared passionately about the wonderful flavours of berries grown in East Central Scotland.

“And the need to make these accessible through the medium of juice to consumers, the trade, and manufacturers.

“We are delighted that Summerhouse Drinks are taking that purpose forward into the future and wish them every success.

“It has been a huge pleasure to have supplied the best of Scotland for over 25 years.”

