Shop Aberdeen: The 35 businesses taking part in bargain bonanza to boost city centre

Dozens of Aberdeen traders have teamed up to offer a weekend of bargains to lure customers in – and give the high street a much-needed boost.

Aberdeen Inspired recently revealed their fresh Shop Aberdeen event, aiming to highlight the eclectic mix of independent businesses in the city centre and beyond.

It’s a retail version of Restaurant Week, which has proved popular over the years.

Business bosses hope the campaign – which runs from October 24 to October 27 – will draw people through their doors as they try to stay afloat amid a “tough time”.

It comes after council leaders voted to make the controversial bus gates in the city centre permanent – despite thousands of traders and residents rallying against them.

And now, businesses have decided to take matters into their own hands and revitalise trade by offering a range of bargains – just in time for everyone’s Christmas shopping.

From health and beauty to fashion and sports, 35 businesses have already signed up to take part in the campaign – with more expected to join in the next few days.

City centre staples such as Juniper, Lolo+Co, Aberdeen Vinyl Records, Style For Your Shape and Finnies The Jeweller are among those dishing bargains next weekend.

First Bus will also be offering return tickets at half price during the Shop Aberdeen weekend to try and encourage more people to venture into the city centre.

George Street/Schoolhill area

Finnies the Jewellers

Edit

Desert Rug Gallery

New Look

Style for Your Shape

Belmont Street

James Dun Belmont Salon and Spa

Kuoni

MacBeans

Juniper

Jenson and Ledingham Opticians

Union Street

Specsavers

Adams Watch Specialist

Cancer Resarch UK

Aberdeen Vinyl Records

Aberdeen Gift and Tourist Shop

Geek Retreat

Lolo and Co

Charles Michie’s Pharmacy

West end

Copper and Grey

Very Spexy Optical Boutique

Bloom Lifestyle Salon

Hamish Munro

Thistle Sports

Esslemonts

Bellino

Union Square

Seasalt Cornwall

Saks Hair and Beauty

New Look

Chisholm Hunter

Elsewhere

Kenny’s Music on The Green

Somers Fishing Tackle (Bon-Accord Terrace)

McCalls Highlandwear (Bridge Street)

Linton and Mac (Netherkirkgate)

Gamola Golf (Market Street)

Heritage Salons (Exchange Street)

‘We have to keep local businesses alive’

Co-owner of women’s clothing boutique Lolo + Co, Lauren Reid, said she Shop Aberdeen campaign is a great way to keep local businesses alive.

She added: “Shopping local is so important and this campaign is the perfect opportunity to do that. We have to keep local businesses alive.”

