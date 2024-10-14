Shop Aberdeen: The 35 businesses taking part in bargain bonanza to boost city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shop Aberdeen: The 35 businesses taking part in bargain bonanza to boost city centre

From health and beauty to fashion and sports, city centre traders are offering a weekend of bargains just in time for everyone's Christmas shopping.

Dominique Dawson from Finnies the Jewellers, Rose and Lauren Reid from Lolo and Co, the Seasalt Cornwall store at Union Square and Jamie Stewart from Juniper are among the 35 businesses taking part in Shop Aberdeen.
By Denny Andonova

Dozens of Aberdeen traders have teamed up to offer a weekend of bargains to lure customers in – and give the high street a much-needed boost.

Aberdeen Inspired recently revealed their fresh Shop Aberdeen event, aiming to highlight the eclectic mix of independent businesses in the city centre and beyond.

It’s a retail version of Restaurant Week, which has proved popular over the years.

Business bosses hope the campaign – which runs from October 24 to October 27 – will draw people through their doors as they try to stay afloat amid a “tough time”.

Victoria Mutch outside her Schoolhill shop Style for your Shape upon opening in July 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
It comes after council leaders voted to make the controversial bus gates in the city centre permanent – despite thousands of traders and residents rallying against them.

And now, businesses have decided to take matters into their own hands and revitalise trade by offering a range of bargains – just in time for everyone’s Christmas shopping.

From health and beauty to fashion and sports, 35 businesses have already signed up to take part in the campaign – with more expected to join in the next few days.

City centre staples such as Juniper, Lolo+Co, Aberdeen Vinyl Records, Style For Your Shape and Finnies The Jeweller are among those dishing bargains next weekend.

First Bus will also be offering return tickets at half price during the Shop Aberdeen weekend to try and encourage more people to venture into the city centre.

See the FULL list of traders taking part in Shop Aberdeen campaign

George Street/Schoolhill area 

  • Finnies the Jewellers
  • Edit
  • Desert Rug Gallery
  • New Look
  • Style for Your Shape

Belmont Street 

  • James Dun Belmont Salon and Spa
  • Kuoni
  • MacBeans
  • Juniper
  • Jenson and Ledingham Opticians

Union Street

  • Specsavers
  • Adams Watch Specialist
  • Cancer Resarch UK
  • Aberdeen Vinyl Records
  • Aberdeen Gift and Tourist Shop
  • Geek Retreat
  • Lolo and Co
  • Charles Michie’s Pharmacy

West end

  • Copper and Grey
  • Very Spexy Optical Boutique
  • Bloom Lifestyle Salon
  • Hamish Munro
  • Thistle Sports
  • Esslemonts
  • Bellino

Union Square

  • Seasalt Cornwall
  • Saks Hair and Beauty
  • New Look
  • Chisholm Hunter

Elsewhere

  • Kenny’s Music on The Green
  • Somers Fishing Tackle (Bon-Accord Terrace)
  • McCalls Highlandwear (Bridge Street)
  • Linton and Mac (Netherkirkgate)
  • Gamola Golf (Market Street)
  • Heritage Salons (Exchange Street)

‘We have to keep local businesses alive’

Co-owner of women’s clothing boutique Lolo + Co, Lauren Reid, said she Shop Aberdeen campaign is a great way to keep local businesses alive.

Lolo and Co opened on Union Street a few months ago. Pictured are owners Rose and Lauren Reid. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

She added: “Shopping local is so important and this campaign is the perfect opportunity to do that. We have to keep local businesses alive.”

