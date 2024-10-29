Historic Aberdeen office block hits the market for £1.2 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Aberdeen office block hits the market for £1.2 million

The building is currently home to one business and makes £135,000 in rent each year.

By Kelly Wilson
10 Queen's Terrace Aberdeen. Aberdeen.
The abrdn office is on the market. Image: abrdn

The former abrdn office in Aberdeen’s West End is up for sale at £1.275 million.

Prince Arthur House was vacated by abrdn earlier this year when it made a decision to shut its Granite City office and ask all 90 staff to work from home.

Martin Gilbert, George Scott and Ronnie Scott Brown launched Aberdeen Asset management (now abrdn) in 1983 and went on to make the financial services giant a global name.

The 9-10 Queen’s Terrace building has been renovated and re-let to engineering consultants Apollo on a 10-year lease.

Queen’s Terrace office investment opportunity

It is being marketed by CBRE as an office investment with the building taking in £135,000 in rent per year.

The category B listed building is made up of three floors and had been home to abrdn for 40 years.

CBRE said it has been extensively refurbished to provide open plan offices of the highest quality with “magnificent period features” throughout.

It's the end of an era at 10 Queen's Terrace.
It was the end of an era at 10 Queen’s Terrace when Abrdn shut its office. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The selling agent also said the building lies in an “extremely prominent location” in the west end of Aberdeen city centre, with office space totalling 8,440 sq. ft.

It has been confirmed the lower ground floor, home to No. 10 Bar and Restaurant, is not affected.

The brochure states: “The lower ground floor and two rear parking spaces are under
separate ownership and does not form part of this sale.”

5,000 strong Abrdn global workforce

The company’s vowel-light name is a nod to its Granite City roots – it was formed in 2017 through the £3.8 billion takeover of AAM by Edinburgh firm Standard Life.

At the time of announcing the closure of its Aberdeen office, abrdn said it was targeting an annualised cost reduction of at least £150 million by the end of 2025.

Mr Gilbert described it a “sad day for the business”.

Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert described the closure of the Aberdeen office as a “sad day”. Image: James Thorneley.

London-listed abrdn employs about 5,000 people globally, including around 2,200 in Scotland.

As of the end of last year, the Edinburgh-headquartered company’s assets under management and administration (AUMA) totalled £494.9 billion after net “outflows” of £12.4 billion.

This was down slightly from £495.7bn at the end of June.

The group’s investments arm “continued to face structural headwinds”, with high inflation and geopolitical uncertainty impacting client portfolios.

