Inverness wedding photographer on top 10 Highland venues for stunning pictures

An Inverness wedding photographer who operates in the Highlands has selected her top 10 venues for stunning pictures.

Karen Thorburn, whose business is Karen Thorburn Photography, captures up to 50 weddings a year – mostly in Inverness and the Highlands.

A landscape photographer at heart, she explains she loves nothing more than photographing small weddings and elopements outdoors.

She also appreciates the indoor options and diverse choice of venues the Highlands has to offer.

Karen says: “I work with down-to-earth couples who are emotionally invested in their photography and want a natural vibe in their images.

“I’m more than just the wedding photographer. I’m here to help couples plan every aspect of their special day so that, together, we can create a stunning collection of photographs.

“Beautiful wedding photography doesn’t happen by accident.

“I combine years of experience photographing in these Highland wedding venues with strong working relationships with the staff and other vendors, and – most importantly – building a great rapport with the happy couple.”

Karen has revealed her top 10 venues across the Highlands for beautiful and memorable wedding pictures.

Loch Ness Country House Hotel, Inverness

This venue is perfect for weddings of all sizes.

I’ve photographed intimate winter elopements in the lounge in front of a roaring fire, as well as outdoor summer celebrations on the decking and lawn, and numerous ceremonies in the bright and airy function suite.

The grounds are lovely with year-round colour, and Loch Ness is only a 10-minute drive away – perfect options for romantic portraits.

Bogbain Farm, Inverness

Bogbain Farm is the ultimate rustic wedding venue in the Inverness area, ideal for couples who want a fun day and an informal atmosphere.

There are four distinct indoor spaces at Bogbain, and farming memorabilia outdoors; perfect for quirky backgrounds and capturing variety in the images.

The fairly lights and cosy vibe make for a unique setting for couples tying the knot in the barn.

Coul House Hotel, Contin

Coul House is the ideal escape for an elopement or micro-wedding. It’s so private, peaceful and sumptuous.

The grounds are a photographer’s dream – well-kept and full of colour throughout the year, and there’s even a fairy trail for the little ones.

Indoors, the ceremony room is bright and luxurious, and looks on to the lawn, pitch and putt, and distant hills.

Eilean Donan Castle, Kyle of Lochalsh

I work with a lot of overseas couples seeking the quintessential Scottish Highland wedding venue.

The iconic Eilean Donan Castle offers the classic picture-postcard setting, with Loch Duich and the Kintail mountains in the background.

Ceremonies can take place either indoors in the Banqueting Hall or outside in the courtyard which faces the Isle of Skye.

Couples just need to bear in mid that the castle is open to public until 6pm during the tourist season, so timings must be planned around this.

Highland Archive & Registration Centre, Inverness

People might have preconceptions about a registry office wedding, but I love working at the Highland Archive and Registration Centre.

I advise my couples to book the larger of the two rooms; it’s bright and spacious, giving me the opportunity to quietly move around to capture different angles.

The uncluttered backdrops force you to focus on the emotions in the images.

I’ve had the pleasure of photographing so many intimate and joyful ceremonies here over the years.

The centre is a short walk from Ness Islands and Inverness Botanic Garden – great locations for photoshoots.

Achnagairn Castle, Kirkhill

Achnagairn is the ultimate option for a five-star exclusive use Highland wedding venue.

The castle has an almost otherworldly feel to it. Most ceremonies take place in the spectacular vaulted ballroom, but couples can also get married outdoors in the immaculate grounds.

People always seem particularly relaxed here.

I’ve photographed hundreds of weddings but only at Achnagairn have I seen guests playing badminton on the lawn during the drinks reception!

Muthu Newton Hotel, Nairn

The Muthu Newton Hotel offers lots of options for photographs. Ceremonies can be held in the chapel or function suite, or outdoors by the fountain in the back garden.

The grounds are a delight to work in – lots of colour in summer and autumn and, of course, the friendly resident Highland cows.

The hotel is a short drive from Nairn Beach, so that’s another great option for photos of the happy couple, providing their time schedule allows.

Bunchrew House Hotel, Beauly Firth

If you’re looking for a pink fairytale castle for your wedding, then look no further than Bunchrew House on the shore of the Beauly Firth.

The cosy, tartan-carpeted drawing room is a lovely setting for an indoor ceremony, or couples can choose to tie the knot outside in the lush grounds.

The hotel interior is really classy with lots of wood panelling which makes a white dress ‘pop’ in the photos.

Strathpeffer Pavilion, Strathpeffer

I can remember Strathpeffer Pavilion in the 1990s, when it was abandoned and dilapidated.

I love how this venue been restored to such a high standard. The pavilion is a wedding photographer’s delight.

It’s so spacious; this makes my job easier and gives me stress-free wet weather options to work with.

Knockfarrel – the Cat’s Back – is one of my favourite photoshoot locations, and is just a short drive from Strathpeffer Pavilion.

Tulloch Castle Hotel, Dingwall

Last but not least, Tulloch Castle Hotel offers some unique settings for ceremonies.

A large banqueting hall, a balcony with a view of the surrounding hills, and even a quirky little dungeon.

As a photographer, I’m spoiled for choice here. Indoors, there’s an impressive staircase and fireplace. Outdoors, there’s an archway, several nice doorways, and a couple of scenic country lanes nearby.

How about the north-east?

If you’re looking for something closer to Aberdeen, Rhea who owns and runs By Rhea, has you covered.

She said: “I like to think of myself as much more than another Aberdeen wedding photographer.

“I’m a bonus bridesmaid, an extra pair of hands, the biggest cheerleader, with an eagle eye for detail – all wrapped up in a cute waistcoat and ear-to-ear grin.

“I feel I know a thing or two about wedding venues in the north-east, having been a full-time wedding photographer for 10 years.

Rhea spilled the beans on her top venues for beautiful pictures all within an hour’s drive of Aberdeen.

