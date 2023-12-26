Wedding photographer on top 10 north-east venues for stunning pictures

A wedding photographer who operates in Aberdeen and the north-east has selected her top 10 venues for stunning pictures.

Rhea McKenzie, whose business is By Rhea, captures around 50 weddings a year, mostly in venues in the north-east.

She admits she is a sucker for the wild, rugged beauty of Scotland and likes nothing more than going off the beaten track to find the perfect spots.

She says: “I like to think of myself as much more than another Aberdeen wedding photographer.

“I’m a bonus bridesmaid, an extra pair of hands, the biggest cheerleader, with an eagle eye for detail – all wrapped up in a cute waistcoat and ear-to-ear grin.

“I feel I know a thing or two about wedding venues in the north-east, having been a full-time wedding photographer for 10 years.

“I count myself lucky that I never have to travel too far from my home in Oldmeldrum, as there are so many stunning venues only a stone’s throw from my front door.”

Rhea has spilled the beans on her top 10 venues for beautiful pictures.

Aswanley, Glass, Huntly

I thought I would start with a personal favourite of mine – Aswanley, near Huntly, where my husband and I were married in 2014.

This venue is set in a small valley and I love photographing weddings against the backdrop of the rolling hills.

The stone walls and wooden doors give a real countryside feel to the photos, and a walk down the driveway, which lies adjacent to the River Deveron is another great photo spot.

Inside the venue, I love ceremonies which take place in the stunning fireplace room, which is bright and cosy.

Ballogie House, Aboyne

Another exclusive use venue, but this time in the heart of Royal Deeside.

The Orangery, where small to medium-sized ceremonies and evening receptions can take place, steals the show.

With its abundance of natural light creating a bright and airy atmosphere, this light-filled space not only enhances the ceremony photos but also contributes to the overall mood of joy and celebration.

The Barn at Barra Castle, Oldmeldrum

The versatility of this venue is a photographer’s playground. The spacious interior, again another blank canvas with rustic countryside vibes, is flooded with an abundance of natural light which makes for stunning ceremony shots.

The adaptability of the indoor space means seamless transitions between different parts of the day. A wedding day which flows well will always keep couples, their guests and all suppliers happy.

As for outdoors, you can have Barra Castle as the backdrop as well as Bennachie striking a pose – every outdoor shot screams epic.

Cluny Castle, Cluny, Inverurie

As you can imagine, a 14th Century castle is always going to be a stunning fairytale setting.

From a photographer’s point of view, it means the day gets off to a great start with those epic prep shots.

This may be in one of the stunning bedrooms or in the library. And as for the chapel, I like the fact that both non-religious and religious ceremonies can take place here, giving this venue a great variety of ceremony styles to capture.

Crathes Castle, Crathes, Banchory

There are so many locations for a ceremony at Crathes Castle which keep things exciting for a photographer.

I have photographed weddings in the stunning new Rose Garden, on the terrace, in the Golden Garden and inside the castle in the Grand Hall to name a few.

The ever-changing locations give me fresh angles, and the manicured gardens are like a natural studio giving my photos colour and depth all year round. It really is a photographer’s paradise.

Elsick House, Cammachmore, Stonehaven

Elsick House offers a visual feast for a photographer with its contrasting indoor and outdoor spaces.

The beautiful traditional interior of the house with its rich textures and colours provides for some classic shots. While, the modern marquee is a blank canvas flooded with light and so much space for wedding guests and me.

Step outside and the expansive manicured gardens contrast so well with wild areas and mature trees, offering a canvas for more adventurous and whimsical set ups.

Logie Country House, Pitcaple, Inverurie

Logie Country House is where the party and relaxation collide. This purpose built venue makes it easy to capture genuine moments, as this home-from-home setting means there is always lots going on in every room of this stunning house.

The bridal suite at Logie Country House is one of my favourites. It is spacious, there is the capacity for everyone and everything in a busy wedding morning during prep shots.

The light is great and the decor is pleasing. Being here always makes for a great start to a wedding day.

Maryculter House, Aberdeen

This 13th Century hotel is steeped with history and getting photos in the stunning grand hall is a favourite spot.

The large windows in the bridal suite create a soft, flattering glow for some final portraits before taking to the aisle. Sometimes I head back to this room later in the day for some fun shots in the fancy bathroom.

The stunning views of the River Dee make for a great adventure and picturesque setting for romantic portraits.

Meldrum House, Oldmeldrum

The modernity of their purpose built ballroom gives so much space for a wedding ceremony. This is a photographer’s dream, not being crammed in at the top of an aisle, unable to get the angle you want.

I love the contrast and historic vibes the manor house gives, the nooks and crannies, picturesque pools of light in hallways and stunning bedrooms, add that extra touch for some cosy couple snaps.

There are endless choices outdoors – from the stone staircase at the front of the house, the lakes and fountains, pathways and the driveway and, of course, not forgetting, a photo with the Highland cows is always a winner in my eyes.

Netherdale House, Turriff

This venue exudes a homely, cosy atmosphere. Beautifully decorated and forever evolving, I love coming back to this venue as the owners are always investing. This is great for getting different photos at every wedding.

The Hooley is a great blank canvas for ceremonies and wedding receptions. It’s neutral decor means I can capture the wedding details without distraction.

The garden swings make for a great photo prop and I never tire of the views of the River Deveron.