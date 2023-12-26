Wedding photographer on top 10 north-east venues for stunning pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wedding photographer on top 10 north-east venues for stunning pictures

Rhea McKenzie photographs around 50 weddings a year - here are her top 10 locations within an hour's drive of Aberdeen.

Amy and Greig Morrison on their special day at Logie Country House near Inverurie, one of the venues chosen by a north-east wedding photography expert. Image: By Rhea.
Amy and Greig Morrison on their special day at Logie Country House near Inverurie, one of the venues chosen by a north-east wedding photography expert. Image: By Rhea.
By Rob McLaren

A wedding photographer who operates in Aberdeen and the north-east has selected her top 10 venues for stunning pictures.

Rhea McKenzie, whose business is By Rhea, captures around 50 weddings a year, mostly in venues in the north-east.

She admits she is a sucker for the wild, rugged beauty of Scotland and likes nothing more than going off the beaten track to find the perfect spots.

She says: “I like to think of myself as much more than another Aberdeen wedding photographer.

Wedding photographer Rhea McKenzie, who operates in the Aberdeen area, speaking to a bride. Image: By Rhea

“I’m a bonus bridesmaid, an extra pair of hands, the biggest cheerleader, with an eagle eye for detail – all wrapped up in a cute waistcoat and ear-to-ear grin.

“I feel I know a thing or two about wedding venues in the north-east, having been a full-time wedding photographer for 10 years.

“I count myself lucky that I never have to travel too far from my home in Oldmeldrum, as there are so many stunning venues only a stone’s throw from my front door.”

Rhea has spilled the beans on her top 10 venues for beautiful pictures.

Aswanley, Glass, Huntly

Rachael and Tom Logan share a kiss at Ashwanley. Image: By Rhea

I thought I would start with a personal favourite of mine – Aswanley, near Huntly, where my husband and I were married in 2014.

This venue is set in a small valley and I love photographing weddings against the backdrop of the rolling hills.

The stone walls and wooden doors give a real countryside feel to the photos, and a walk down the driveway, which lies adjacent to the River Deveron is another great photo spot.

Inside the venue, I love ceremonies which take place in the stunning fireplace room, which is bright and cosy.

Ballogie House, Aboyne

Robyn and Martin Campbell-Ritchie in The Orangery at Ballogie House<strong>.</strong> Image: By Rhea

Another exclusive use venue, but this time in the heart of Royal Deeside.

The Orangery, where small to medium-sized ceremonies and evening receptions can take place, steals the show.

With its abundance of natural light creating a bright and airy atmosphere, this light-filled space not only enhances the ceremony photos but also contributes to the overall mood of joy and celebration.

The Barn at Barra Castle, Oldmeldrum

“Every outdoor shot screams ‘epic’ at Barra Castle,” says wedding photographer Rhea who operates in Aberdeen and the surrounding area. Emily and Andrew Deanshaw take a stroll. Image: By Rhea

The versatility of this venue is a photographer’s playground. The spacious interior, again another blank canvas with rustic countryside vibes, is flooded with an abundance of natural light which makes for stunning ceremony shots.

The adaptability of the indoor space means seamless transitions between different parts of the day. A wedding day which flows well will always keep couples, their guests and all suppliers happy.

As for outdoors, you can have Barra Castle as the backdrop as well as Bennachie striking a pose – every outdoor shot screams epic.

Cluny Castle, Cluny, Inverurie

Sammy and Andy Wilson at Cluny Castle. Image: By Rhea

As you can imagine, a 14th Century castle is always going to be a stunning fairytale setting.

From a photographer’s point of view, it means the day gets off to a great start with those epic prep shots.

This may be in one of the stunning bedrooms or in the library. And as for the chapel, I like the fact that both non-religious and religious ceremonies can take place here, giving this venue a great variety of ceremony styles to capture.

Crathes Castle, Crathes, Banchory

Crathes Castle was the venue for couple Marie and Tony O’Little. Image: By Rhea

There are so many locations for a ceremony at Crathes Castle which keep things exciting for a photographer.

I have photographed weddings in the stunning new Rose Garden, on the terrace, in the Golden Garden and inside the castle in the Grand Hall to name a few.

The ever-changing locations give me fresh angles, and the manicured gardens are like a natural studio giving my photos colour and depth all year round. It really is a photographer’s paradise.

Elsick House, Cammachmore, Stonehaven

Elsick House – where Paige and Matthew Hancock were wed – offers a visual feast for a photographer. Image: By Rhea

Elsick House offers a visual feast for a photographer with its contrasting indoor and outdoor spaces.

The beautiful traditional interior of the house with its rich textures and colours provides for some classic shots. While, the modern marquee is a blank canvas flooded with light and so much space for wedding guests and me.

Step outside and the expansive manicured gardens contrast so well with wild areas and mature trees, offering a canvas for more adventurous and whimsical set ups.

Logie Country House, Pitcaple, Inverurie

Megan and Becca Gray getting married at Logie Country House. Image: By Rhea

Logie Country House is where the party and relaxation collide. This purpose built venue makes it easy to capture genuine moments, as this home-from-home setting means there is always lots going on in every room of this stunning house.

The bridal suite at Logie Country House is one of my favourites. It is spacious, there is the capacity for everyone and everything in a busy wedding morning during prep shots.

The light is great and the decor is pleasing. Being here always makes for a great start to a wedding day.

Maryculter House, Aberdeen

Wedding photographer Rhea McKenzie has selected Maryculter House in Aberdeen as one of her favourite venues for shoots. Picture shows couple Melissa and Laurence Webb. Image: By Rhea

This 13th Century hotel is steeped with history and getting photos in the stunning grand hall is a favourite spot.

The large windows in the bridal suite create a soft, flattering glow for some final portraits before taking to the aisle. Sometimes I head back to this room later in the day for some fun shots in the fancy bathroom.

The stunning views of the River Dee make for a great adventure and picturesque setting for romantic portraits.

Meldrum House, Oldmeldrum

Emma and Daniel Stephen outside Meldrum House. Image: By Rhea

The modernity of their purpose built ballroom gives so much space for a wedding ceremony. This is a photographer’s dream, not being crammed in at the top of an aisle, unable to get the angle you want.

I love the contrast and historic vibes the manor house gives, the nooks and crannies, picturesque pools of light in hallways and stunning bedrooms, add that extra touch for some cosy couple snaps.

There are endless choices outdoors – from the stone staircase at the front of the house, the lakes and fountains, pathways and the driveway and, of course, not forgetting, a photo with the Highland cows is always a winner in my eyes.

Netherdale House, Turriff

Alys and Angus Swan put their feet up at Netherdale House. Image: By Rhea

This venue exudes a homely, cosy atmosphere. Beautifully decorated and forever evolving, I love coming back to this venue as the owners are always investing. This is great for getting different photos at every wedding.

The Hooley is a great blank canvas for ceremonies and wedding receptions. It’s neutral decor means I can capture the wedding details without distraction.

The garden swings make for a great photo prop and I never tire of the views of the River Deveron.

Conversation