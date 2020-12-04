Shoppers encouraged to go festive with Scotch red meat this year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shoppers are being encouraged to make special meals using Scottish beef, lamb and pork over the festive season this year.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has launched a £100,000 promotional campaign encouraging consumers to make meals using Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork.

The Christmas is What We Make It campaign will feature a range of social media advertising and channel sponsorship with STV alongside programmes such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

It will showcase various recipes, including a suggested seven-day meal plan from Christmas to Hogmanay, featuring dishes such as roast sirloin of beef with apple and horseradish butter and lamb quesadillas.

“The festive period will bring a welcome boost to households and businesses across Scotland and our extensive online campaign, that is estimated to reach over 3.6 million, will help encourage shoppers to create nostalgic dishes with a modern twist,” said QMS director of marketing Lesley Cameron.

“From within the red meat industry to Instagram influencers, we’re engaging as many people as possible to celebrate with our seven dishes of Christmas, especially in the time between Christmas and New Year where inspiration can be hard to come by, with high-quality Scotch produce.”

She said the campaign would also feature a celebration of those working in the industry.

“Farmers, hauliers, auction marts, butchers and processors all play an integral part in getting Scotch products from field to fork, and it’s important that they are celebrated during this campaign,” said Ms Cameron.