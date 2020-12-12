SRUC launches consultation on Craibstone campus expansion plans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) is seeking community views on plans to expand its Craibstone campus on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

The college has launched a consultation on the proposals, which it says are long-term and looking 10-15 years into the future.

They include plans to build teaching facilities focused on animal health and supporting skills for rural veterinary practices, research facilities, space for a veterinary practice partnership and halls of residence.

SRUC said the land had already been identified in the Aberdeen Local Development Plan for development to support education and research, and the new facilities would be built beside the new SeedPod industry development hub.

SeedPod is a £21 million investment, through the Aberdeen City Region Deal, to create a centre of excellence for the food and drink sector in the north-east of Scotland.

“By delivering a modern teaching and research campus alongside SeedPod we can enhance the impact of both projects,” said SRUC chief executive and principal, Professor Wayne Powell.

“A strong local presence and a focus on skills that will help boost the economy is at the heart of SRUC’s vision. This can only be achieved in partnership with the local communities which is why we are sharing these early proposals to explore how they could be developed further to support the region.”

He added: “We are fully committed to the north-east of Scotland and the extended campus will benefit research and education in the area.

“The views collected during this consultation will help us to develop these plans further and will be used to help us seek funding for what would be an exciting development.”

The proposals and guidance on how to submit feedback is online here and feedback will be accepted until January 8 2021.

Meanwhile, SRUC has invested £50,000 in a new teaching facility for students at its Craibstone campus.

The rural college has converted a three-bedroom farm cottage on its Tulloch Farm, located near the campus, into a dedicated space for students.

Facilities include a small-group teaching area, a kitchenette, male and female locker rooms and an accessible toilet.

Rob Graham, who is the head of the department for rural land use at SRUC’s north faculty, said: “This feels like a farmhouse for students.

“Being able to wash up, gather together and to learn in one space means we can spend more time outdoors with the livestock to learn important practical skills.”