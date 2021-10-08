Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Driven by my dream’: Successful stock boss Andrew Reid on Royal Highland Show goal

By Nancy Nicolson
October 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
Andrew Reid has worked with some of Scotland's top pedigree herds.

Bringing out a Royal Highland Show (RHS) champion once in a lifetime is the ambition of most pedigree stockmen.

But for Andrew Reid, the well-known stock manager for AJR Farms at Ellon, a haul of four championship rosettes with cattle from three different breeds – as well as three reserve interbreed titles – doesn’t quite cut it.

He still has his sights fixed on the RHS’s ultimate interbreed award, and after a couple of hours in his company you get the impression he won’t stop until he reaches his goal.

“Ever since I was young, it’s been my dream to win the Highland, but I haven’t quite achieved it yet,” he says.

“But that’s what drives me forward.”

His skill and dedication have seen him take home RHS championships with Aberdeen-Angus, Simmental and Charolais cattle, as well as a championship at this year’s Showcase at Ingliston and the interbreed award at the 2021 Yorkshire Show.

The AJR Farms champion, Maerdy Morwr, at the Yorkshire Show in 2021.

Countless other championships at county and local shows have stacked up since 1988, when Andrew began working with pedigree cattle, initially with Russell Taylor’s Moncur herd at Inchture.

He has worked closely with some of Scotland’s top cattle breeders and now looks after the Newlogie Charolais and Logie Aberdeen-Angus herds which are based at David Stubbs’ 1,000-acre farms at North Craigieford.

The three Aberdeen-Angus bulls that are destined for Stirling.
David invested heavily in building up both herds when he bought the farm in 2017, bringing in top Charolais genetics from France and Ireland and buying Maerdy Morwr, the impressive stock bull who was champion of champions at DC Thomson’s online show in 2020 and was crowned champion at the Royal Highland Showcase this summer, his first time away from the farm.

So, what’s Andrew’s recipe for success?

“You need the right animal to start with and an eye for one that will make it, but from then on it’s dedication, looking after it properly and getting it in the right condition at the right time,” he says.

Preparing the bulls for Stirling.

But while breeding livestock and showing champions is a passion, selling sires is the business, and Andrew gets his biggest kick from seeing commercial farmers return to the herd for another bull because they’ve been pleased with a previous purchase.

This month he’s focusing on preparing four bulls – three Aberdeen-Angus and a Charolais – for the Stirling sales.

And while they’re haltered, walked, washed and preened like all other sires, he’s adamant the Logie bulls won’t be “overdone”.

“They’re fed at 7am, 5pm and again with mash at 10pm every night, but never ad lib,” he says. “We want them fit, but not carrying too much weight.”

Herd owner David Stubbs with stock manager Andrew Reid.

While Stirling is an important showcase, and competition can lead to higher prices, the herd now sells bulls to a growing clientele straight from the farm.

“During lockdown, repeat customers who came to the farm kept us going, and it’s easier for them to see the bulls in their natural state,” he says.

His son, Andrew Jr, is equally keen on showing, and while he may be learning from the best, Andrew admits he’s a hard taskmaster.

“I’m fussy and I need things done right,” he says.

It’s a formula that clearly reaps rewards.

