COP26: Farming efforts to tackle climate change highlighted in new video

NFU Scotland has launched a video for COP26 to highlight the work farmers and crofters are doing to tackle climate change.

The video, fronted by the farming union’s president Martin Kennedy, was launched to coincide with the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

In the video, Mr Kennedy highlights the work the Scottish farming sector is doing to produce food, tackle climate change and enhance biodiversity.

He pays tribute to consumers for supporting Scottish farmers, growers and crofters during the Covid-19 pandemic, and explains the steps being taken on farms and crofts across the country to tackle the climate crisis.

In the video, Mr Kennedy also calls for greater political support to recognise the challenges being faced by the sector including “damaging trade deals”, the ongoing labour crisis, soaring input costs, and the lack of recognition and appreciation given to food security.

“A massive thank you to our consumers who are now more aware than ever about the value of local Scottish food production,” said Mr Kennedy in the video, speaking from his hill farm in Highland Perthshire.

“Sales through supermarkets, farm shops, butchers, greengrocers, farmers’ markets and online of Scottish meat, dairy, fruit, veg, eggs and more have all grown throughout this pandemic and the strengthening support we have received through this difficult time has been hugely appreciated by all farmers and crofters.”

As world leaders descend on Glasgow for COP26, Mr Kennedy said they can be assured that farmers and crofters understand they will have to do more in the future to meet the climate change targets ahead.

“But let us not forget that from a global perspective, we are starting from a great place, and we are on the right road,” added Mr Kennedy.

He said the farming sector achieved a 15.9% reduction in net emissions between 1990 and 2019, with methane and nitrous oxide emissions down by 18% and 14.8% respectively.

“At COP26, we will talk a lot about energy,” added Mr Kennedy.

“I do not think that there is any energy more important than the quality of food we consume.

“Without it, we cannot survive and if we rely on imports from other countries that do not share our concerns around climate, biodiversity, and animal welfare, then Scotland will not survive either.”

In September NFU Scotland teamed up with other farming organisations to organise a series of farm visits for politicians to find out more about what farmers are doing to tackle climate change.