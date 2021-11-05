Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

George Lyon: Filling the farm policy vacuum is high risk for NFUS

By George Lyon
November 5, 2021, 5:00 pm
NFU Scotland's attempt to fill the farm policy void is a high-risk strategy.

For the very first time since the Covid pandemic I went to a live NFU Scotland (NFUS) conference last week and what a joy it was.

After nearly two years of online meetings, it felt good just to be in company again catching up with friends and hearing the latest gossip.

Most importantly it was the first opportunity to hear our new Farm Minister Mairi Gougeon set out her views on how Scottish agriculture would make the painful transition to a more sustainable future.

It felt a little awkward at first as people were unsure whether to bump fists or shake hands, but it felt wonderful just to be socialising again after being stuck behind a computer screen for so long.

Listening to the presentations I couldn’t help reflecting on the stark contrast between this event and the last pre-covid NFUS conference in February 2020.

Back then I wrote that Scottish farming appeared like a rabbit caught in the headlights flailing around looking for a response to the climate crisis.

Well, you couldn’t accuse the industry of that now.

How times have changed.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon spoke at the NFUS conference.

The NFU Scotland hierarchy felt confident enough to spell out that Scottish farming must now focus on biodiversity, carbon reduction and food production.

Not long ago such a statement would have been heresy and the membership would have pilloried the leadership for daring to suggest that farmers should focus on anything other than food production.

Of course, there will be some grass roots members who are uncomfortable or disagree with that view, but it seems to me there is a general acceptance that the industry must go down this road.

Much of the credit for that change is down to the work of the farmer-led groups (FLGs) and the union’s own Farming for 1.5 degrees group.

They shouldered the responsibility of finding answers to the challenge of cutting farming carbon emissions from 7.5million tonnes to 5.3m tonnes by 2032 and they deserve real credit for coming up with some workable solutions.

Their work has allowed the farming industry to position itself ahead of the COP26 jamboree in Glasgow as a sector that has a credible plan to make the transition to a low carbon future.

Of course, the easy part is coming up with a plan.

The real challenge is delivering it.

In his speech Jonnie Hall, NFUS head of policy, made clear that it is the Government’s responsibility to put in place a policy framework to deliver the FLGs’ recommendations.

NFU Scotland head of policy Jonnie Hall.

He warned that farmers will not make changes until the current Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) rules are radically overhauled and new incentives and conditionality linked to carbon and biodiversity targets are put in place.

With the eyes of the world on Scotland this week I would have expected our new Farm Minister, Mairi Gougeon, to take this opportunity to demonstrate that the Scottish Government was serious about tackling the climate crisis.

After all agriculture is the third biggest climate polluter, the Scottish Government have full powers to tackle the problem and the industry is willing and ready to make the changes.

A perfect opportunity to showcase Scotland ahead of the summit.

In her speech she began by setting out her vision that “Scotland would become a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture”.

However, despite a myriad of Government reports on future farm policy she claimed they still haven’t been able to work out a new support framework and it would be 2025 before they would have one in place.

That is four years away and every year that passes her government’s own carbon targets get higher and higher.

Is it any wonder Greta Thunberg claims politicians are all Blah, Blah, Blah?

She did announce the Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board (ARIOB) had agreed to support farmers who undertake carbon audits and nutrient management plans.

At least that is a tentative start in establishing a base line for individual farms.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy, who jointly chairs ARIOB with the Minister, can’t hide his frustration at the Scottish Government’s constant delaying tactics.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy.

He claimed if the union hadn’t been pushing the Minister, ARIOB would have had little progress to report at the NFUS conference.

He defended the union’s decision to co-chair ARIOB.

He claimed it was better to try and steer the car from inside rather than outside.

He is clearly concerned that unless farmers start on the road to carbon neutrality now, they will have a mountain to climb by 2025.

Stepping into that policy vacuum however carries huge risk for the union.

To use Martin’s analogy if the car crashes it is usually the driver that gets blamed.

You got a sense of that when it came to questions from farmers as quite often Martin ended up answering the question instead of the Minister.

It is easy to sell the current changes as the new measures are financed by new money.

However, the sheer scale of policy changes to come will inevitably lead to financial winners and losers.

The danger is that the losers will blame the union for their loss, not the Government.

  • George Lyon is a former MEP and a former president of NFU Scotland. He is a senior consultant for Hume Brophy.

