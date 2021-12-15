Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Farm consultants recognised with special SAC Consulting awards

By Gemma Mackie
December 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
Kirsten Williams is the 2020 recipient of the award.

Two farm consultants have been recognised by SAC Consulting for their work developing the organisation’s services.

Each year SAC Consulting presents the RC Stewart Prize to a person, or persons, who have contributed significantly to the development of consultancy work at its parent organisation Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

Covid-19 restrictions prevented last year’s prize being awarded, and SAC Consulting has instead awarded both the 2020 and 2021 prize this year.

The recipient of the 2020 prize is Kirsten Williams, while Robin Mair is the winner of the prize for 2021.

Ms Williams, who is normally based at SAC Consulting’s Turriff office as manager of the livestock team, was recognised for her industry and technical knowledge, and her “down-to-earth approach”.

Robin Mair.

Mr Mair, who has more than 30 years’ experience as a consultant and is Stirlingshire area manager for SAC Consulting, was recognised for his “all-round abilities” as an advisor, mentor and leader.

Andrew Lacey, head of SAC Consulting, praised both award-winners and said: “I would like to congratulate both Kirsten and Robin for winning the RC Stewart Prize.

“Kirsten does not let anything get her down or stand in her way; she shows remarkable resilience and goes above and beyond by supporting others even when facing her own challenges.”

Mr Lacey added: “Robin is a highly regarded manager with a vast knowledge of many subjects. He is a fantastic leader and a great asset to SAC Consulting.”

Finalists named for AgriScot Diversified Farm of the Year Award

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]