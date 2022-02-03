New fencing competition announced for NSA Scotsheep event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fencing contractors are invited to put their skills to the test in a new competition at this year’s NSA Scotsheep event.

The event, which has twice been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, will take place on Wednesday June 1 at Robert and Hazel McNee’s Over Finlarg Farm based at Tealing near Dundee.

Organised by the Scottish branch of the National Sheep Association (NSA), the event will feature a range of demonstrations, seminars and competitions, including a new fencing competition sponsored by Tornado Wire and James Jones and Sons Timber.

Two-person fencing teams will be given three hours to construct a section of high tensile stock netting – approximately 60-70 metres in length – with two end straining posts and a slight turn towards one end.

NSA Scotsheep 2022 event chairman Willy Millar said: “We are delighted to introduce this new competition to the NSA Scotsheep programme of events this year and would encourage all fencing contractors to get their entries in and demonstrate the good work they can do.”

He said all fencing materials will be provided, including netting, line wire, barbed wire, timber, staples, nails and fasteners.

Competitors are responsible for providing their own tools, with only handheld tools, including petrol-driven augers and chainsaws, permitted.

They will not be permitted to use wire joining accessories, and all wires must be tied and joined using knots.

A maximum of eight teams are permitted to enter, however if the competition is oversubscribed a ballot will take place after the entry closing date of April 1.

The cost of entry is £20 plus VAT per team, and this will provide two competitor entrance tickets to the event as well as breakfast and lunch vouchers.

The prizes up for grabs include trophies and £200 for the first-prize winning team, £100 for second prize and £50 for third prize.

Full details about the competition, including entry forms, are available from NSA Scotsheep 2022 event organiser Euan Emslie on 07729 346135 or euanemslie053@gmail.com