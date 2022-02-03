New fencing competition announced for NSA Scotsheep event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

New fencing competition announced for NSA Scotsheep event

By Gemma Mackie
February 3, 2022, 11:45 am
The competition closes for entries on April 1.
Fencing contractors are invited to put their skills to the test in a new competition at this year’s NSA Scotsheep event.

The event, which has twice been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, will take place on Wednesday June 1 at Robert and Hazel McNee’s Over Finlarg Farm based at Tealing near Dundee.

Organised by the Scottish branch of the National Sheep Association (NSA), the event will feature a range of demonstrations, seminars and competitions, including a new fencing competition sponsored by Tornado Wire and James Jones and Sons Timber.

Two-person fencing teams will be given three hours to construct a section of high tensile stock netting – approximately 60-70 metres in length – with two end straining posts and a slight turn towards one end.

NSA Scotsheep 2022 event chairman Willy Millar said: “We are delighted to introduce this new competition to the NSA Scotsheep programme of events this year and would encourage all fencing contractors to get their entries in and demonstrate the good work they can do.”

He said all fencing materials will be provided, including netting, line wire, barbed wire, timber, staples, nails and fasteners.

Competitors are responsible for providing their own tools, with only handheld tools, including petrol-driven augers and chainsaws, permitted.

They will not be permitted to use wire joining accessories, and all wires must be tied and joined using knots.

A maximum of eight teams are permitted to enter, however if the competition is oversubscribed a ballot will take place after the entry closing date of April 1.

The cost of entry is £20 plus VAT per team, and this will provide two competitor entrance tickets to the event as well as breakfast and lunch vouchers.

The prizes up for grabs include trophies and £200 for the first-prize winning team, £100 for second prize and £50 for third prize.

Full details about the competition, including entry forms, are available from NSA Scotsheep 2022 event organiser Euan Emslie on 07729 346135 or euanemslie053@gmail.com

