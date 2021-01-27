NSA Scotsheep event postponed for second year due to pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This year’s Scotsheep event has been postponed for the second year in a row due to Covid-19.

The event, organised by the Scottish branch of the National Sheep Association (NSA), had been due to take place at Robert and Hazel McNee’s Over Finlarg Farm at Tealing, near Dundee, on Thursday May 27.

It has been rescheduled several times in the past, after being originally planned for 2020 and the event’s organising committee has decided to postpone it once more until June 1 2022.

“We are really disappointed to have to postpone NSA Scotsheep until next June, as plans for the event were well advanced,” said NSA Scotland chairman, Jennifer Craig.

“With no signs of restrictions easing and cases still rising, our main priority is the health and wellbeing of our visitors, exhibitors and those involved in the running of the event.”

She added: “It was important to come to a firm decision sooner rather than later to avoid impacting Robert and Hazel’s farming calendar.

“Postponing NSA Scotsheep will have a severe impact on NSA Scotland financially.

“However, through the continued support of our many sponsors and trade exhibitors, we hope to deliver a full-scale event for the sheep industry in Scotland and further afield.”

Meanwhile, the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) has confirmed its Spring Show, which was scheduled to take place on February 24, has also been cancelled.