Non-farming investors and low supply drive up Scottish land prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Farming

Non-farming investors and low supply drive up Scottish land prices

By Gemma Mackie
April 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:57 am
Scottish farmland values increased by almost a third in 2021.
Scottish farmland values increased by almost a third in 2021.

Non-farming investors and continued low supply are driving up land prices in Scotland, claims a new report.

The study, published by the Scottish Land Commission, found farmland values in Scotland rose by 31.2% last year. This compares to a 6.2% increase in values across the UK as a whole.

It found poor grazing and grassland values increased by 60% last year, largely driven by forestry buyers, and 40% of all farms purchased in the UK in the past five years were bought by non-farming investors.

Scotland accounted for just over three-quarters – 76% – of the UK commercial forestry market in 2021, as well as 62% of plantable land sales and the value of plantable land increased by 50% in 2020.

The study also looked at the Scottish estates market and it reported that almost half of all estates purchased in Scotland last year were sold to corporate bodies, investment funds or charitable trusts looking to carbon offset or develop large-scale environmental improvement projects.

It found up to one-third of farmland, forestry and plantable land sales, as well as two-thirds of estates sales, occurred off-market.

Demand for forestry is a driving force in the Scottish land market.

Purchase prices for Scottish estates were up 119% on 2020, with two selling for more than £20 million and five selling for between £10-20m.

“This report shows what is happening in the rural land market and helps us understand why,” said Scottish Land Commission chief executive, Hamish Trench.

“Emerging carbon and natural capital value is an increasing influence, but other drivers, particularly high timber prices and forestry values remain significant.

“It emphasises that while the amount of land coming to the market has remained largely the same over recent years, demand from different types of buyer has increased significantly, raising prices.”

The report concluded that the land market was likely to continue to experience strong growth due to four factors – continued low supply and high demand for land; high levels of private wealth and corporate interest seeking land’ long-term climate change mitigation drivers including net-zero commitments; and increasing pressure on global timber markets and food supply chains.

The report predicts continued strength in the Scottish land market.

Mr Trench said the Scottish Land Commission would hold a series of events and discussions to discuss the findings of the report, which will be used to inform its advice for public policy and and responsible practice.

Scottish Land & Estates welcomed the publication of the report, which was compiled by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) in partnership with land agents Savills and Strutt & Parker, and with support from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

The landowners’ body’s chief executive, Sarah-Jane Laing, said the report highlighted the diversity of landownership that exists within Scotland.

She said: “It is unsurprising that potential buyers are responding to clear government signals to plant more trees and sequester more carbon as part of a global effort to tackle climate change.

“However, as stated in the report, carbon is only the motivation for some buyers and it is clear that from this small sample of land sales that about half of buyers are acquiring estates and land for other reasons.”

She said reliable evidence on the land market was welcomed and any new policy or regulations must be based on evidence, rather than perception.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]