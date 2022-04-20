Raspberry-picking robots could help farmers tackle staff shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Farming

Raspberry-picking robots could help farmers tackle staff shortages

By Gemma Mackie
April 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
The robots are in use in two locations in Portugal.
A British company has successfully developed robots to pick raspberries as part of efforts to help the soft fruit sector deal with staff shortages.

Cambridge-based Fieldwork Robotics, which launched in 2016 to develop and commercialise the work of University of Plymouth robotics lecturer Dr Martin Stoelen, says its robotic technology is now being used commercially in two locations in Portugal.

It says the robots – which use a combination of 3D cameras, sensors and machine learning to identify if a fruit is ripe enough to be picked – are designed to work alongside the human workforce and fill any gaps in productivity.

“Through our technological advances and commercial deployments, we are making real progress in the development of our harvesting robots,” said Fieldwork Robotics director and chief executive, Rui Andres.

“Raspberries are very sensitive so we have had the develop technology that can apply enough pressure to release the fruit from the stem without damaging it.

“At the same time, our sensors are now so advanced that they can tell if the fruit is ready to be harvested or not, meaning what can be sold is all that is picked.”

The company hopes the robots will be able to harvest more than 25,000 raspberries a day.

He said the long-term aim is for each robot to be capable of picking more than 25,000 raspberries over the course of a day – this compares to human workers being able to pick around 15,000 berries in a typical eight-hour shift.

The company has developed two systems and it says it can adapt the robots for different crops by changing the software algorithms and tools at the end of the harvesting arms.

The two systems are: a vertical harvester which can be adjusted depending on the height of the fruit plants; and a horizontal system which can work in multiple farming environments and be used through rows of crops for picking without human supervision.

Mr Andres said he hoped the technology would help address staff shortages in the farming sector – the UK is facing a shortage of around 90,000 harvest workers each year.

“Our purpose has always been to help growers harvest everything they produce, keeping waste to an absolute minimum and ensuring they can operate in a sustainable manner,” added Mr Andres.

