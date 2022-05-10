‘Don’t sell yourselves short’: Farmers advised to tread carefully before selling carbon credits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Don’t sell yourselves short’: Farmers advised to tread carefully before selling carbon credits

By Nancy Nicolson
May 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
SPIKE: Demand for Scottish land has risen, particularly if it is suitable for tree planting.

Scottish farmers have been reminded of the growing risks of losing control of carbon credits on land that will be needed to offset the industry’s own greenhouse gas emissions.

The complexity of the auditing, calculation and  trading of carbon were laid bare at an NFU Scotland (NFUS) webinar, where farmers were asked to consider three key points ahead of the union’s response to the UK Emissions Trading Scheme consultation.

Many of the 100 or more producers who watched the webinar responded positively to questions which asked if a standardised carbon calculator was required, if carbon trading should be available to provide an income for farmers and crofters, and if the carbon trading market should be regulated.

The demand by the major polluters – manufacturing, aviation and heavy industry – for ways of offsetting their emissions has already led to heightened values for Scottish land, particularly if it is suitable for planting trees.

However, the  union’s climate policy manager, Kate Hopper, emphasised the importance of Scottish farming putting its own house in order by balancing its emissions before looking at whether there are opportunities elsewhere.

Kate Hopper is NFU Scotland’s climate policy manager.

She said: “We have a responsibility in legislation to get ourselves as close to net zero as possible, but carbon trading is already happening , there’s already a market for it and that’s not going to go away.

“We need to decide where we draw the line, and what we do before we allow ourselves to carbon trade – like all other industries are doing already.”

The union’s policy director, Jonnie Hall, also insisted the industry should beware of selling its green credentials as future farm support is likely to be weighted towards farmers who not only take action to reduce their emissions but also to sequester carbon.

Kate Hopper  highlighted the fact that carbon credits can only be used once and she said there is still ambiguity of the ownership of  credits on tenanted land.  She added that training and new “green” skills would be needed to help farmers understand the new market.

As a first steep, NFUS president Martin Kennedy advised farmers to take advantage of the opportunity to complete carbon audits as part of the Scottish Government’s £51million National Test Programme  in order to get accurate measurements and establish a baseline of where the industry currently stands.

