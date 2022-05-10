‘A cause for celebration’: Aberdeen minister appointed Queen’s Chaplain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen minister has been appointed to the role of Queen’s Chaplain.

Eminent theologian and University of Aberdeen professor John Swinton was personally chosen by Her Majesty.

He will become one of 10 Royal Chaplains in Scotland, a role which dates back to the 15th century.

In his role as Queen’s Chaplain, Professor Swinton will form part of Her Majesty’s household.

As a member of the Chapel Royal, he will take part in formal state occasions and conduct services at significant national events.

Currently the Chair in Divinity and Religious Studies at the University of Aberdeen, Professor Swinton, 65, has played a major role in the development of disability theology.

He has a background in nursing and continues to carry out research within the area of theology and healthcare.

‘A tremendous honour’

Professor Swinton, originally from Cumbernauld, has been in Aberdeen since 1972.

He said: “It is a tremendous honour to be invited to take up this role.

“Historically the Chapel Royal was a body of priests and singers that travelled with the monarch.

“Among other things in life, I am a singer and a songwriter. Maybe I should revive that aspect of the role.

“But joking aside, I am very much looking forward to representing God and the church in this way.

“In these difficult times the role of chaplaincy and ministry is vital, and it will be a pleasure to be a part of this aspect of God’s work.”

Professor Swinton worked as a nurse for 16 years within the field of mental health and, more recently, learning disabilities. He sits on the disabilities sub-group of the Church of Scotland’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion group.

He also worked for a number of years as a hospital chaplain, latterly as a community mental health chaplain.

A ’cause for celebration’ in Aberdeen and beyond

Very Rev Professor David Fergusson, Dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland, described the appointment as a “cause for celebration”.

He said: “One of the leading pastoral theologians in the world today, he has offered distinguished service to the church and the university in the north-east of Scotland.

“News of John’s appointment will be greeted with much delight in Aberdeen and beyond.”

Professor Swinton is a member of Aberdeen and Shetland Presbytery and currently Master of Christ’s College at the university, which is responsible for the welfare and education of candidates for the ministry of the Church of Scotland.

He was appointed following the retirement of the Rev Alistair Bennett on May 4.

Queen’s Chaplains, along with a physician, a surgeon, an apothecary, a sculptor, an astronomer, a historiographer and some others, form part of Her Majesty’s household.

The Queen also has two domestic Royal Chaplains. These are the ministers of Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh and Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle. The latter, Rev Kenneth MacKenzie, took part in Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey at the Duke of Edinburgh’s request.

More Schools & Family news

I banned my kids from screens for a week

Cults and Northfield: One city, two different worlds

Are Aberdeen’s iconic flumes gone forever?