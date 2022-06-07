Beef sector future on the agenda at Huntly farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beef sector future on the agenda at Huntly farm

By Nancy Nicolson
June 7, 2022, 5:41 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 6:07 pm
INDUSTRY: Nicola, Margo and George Wordie will host the technical beef day at Cairnborrow, near Huntly.
They’ll be chewing the cud about carbon in the heart of Scotland’s beef farming country on Thursday.

As the livestock industry wrestles with the competing demands of reducing emissions and improving productivity, the well-known Wordie family, from Cairnborrow near Huntly, will host an SAC Consulting technical day of interactive seminars and debates.

The free event, which includes lunch, will look at maximising the use of grass in a pasture-based system, dynamic health planning, methane inhibitors for beef cattle, putting virtual fencing into practice, and the implications of the war in Ukraine on winter feed.

The day aims to help farms improve livestock efficiency.

Specialists will be on hand throughout the day to answer questions, and a panel discussion will debate how the Scottish beef industry prepares for the future.

It will be hosted by Andrew Lacey, head of SAC Consulting, who said it was an opportunity for producers to meet and discuss ways in which to build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sector.

“The beef sector faces an array of challenges across productivity, consumer expectations around emissions and global market forces,” he said.

“Our beef industry in Scotland has the chance to showcase a great response – being a sustainable, nutritious and climate friendly product – that will take effort from us all and it is important we talk about these issues and the opportunities they can present.”

Panel members include Orkney farmer Colin Davidson, from Skail, and Shetlander Kirsty Budge from Bigton, as well as SRUC senior economist Steven Thomson.
Virgin Money’s head of agriculture, Brian Richardson, will also be taking part.

SAC Consulting’s Kirsten Williams, who will be chairing the event, said: “The day has been designed to give producers practical messages driven by science to improve livestock and suckler cow efficiency, allowing knowledge to transfer between researchers, vets, specialists and food producers.

“We are facing huge environmental and policy challenges to the beef sector, and the event aims to offer a platform to discuss these and investigate the opportunities this brings to the sector.”

The event on June 9 will run from 10.15am to 3.30pm.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to register by calling SAC Consulting’s Elgin office on 01343 548787 or emailing elgin@sac.co.uk

