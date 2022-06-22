New seed tattie organisation outlines aims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New seed tattie organisation outlines aims

By Nancy Nicolson
June 22, 2022, 9:16 pm
NEW GROWTH: The Seed Potato Organisation was formed after AHDB Potatoes’ demise.

The proposed new Seed Potato Organisation (SPO) will charge members a one-off joining fee of £2,000 to establish the co-operative then an annual payment of around £40/ha.

The farmers behind the establishment of the SPO say the £2,000 will be repaid if a member leaves and the annual fee will depend on the size of the membership.

The group, formed following the demise of AHDB Potatoes, has compiled a prospectus, launched a survey and is inviting producers to meetings in Coupar Angus and Kinloss next month.

They aim to fund research, innovation and technical services; represent the views of seed potato grower members and present evidence to governments; support the development of seed potato markets and also to ensure the economic and environmental sustainability of the seed potato sector.

SPO has set up a website at seed-potato-organisation.mailchimpsites.com/ with details of the growers on the steering committee, an overview of the organisation and the prospectus.

Science & Advice for Scottish Agriculture (SASA), which has welcomed the initiative, will distribute a survey to all registered seed potato growers.

Calum McIver, a grower from the Black Isle, said: “We need folk to fill out this survey.

“We need to find out how many people are likely to join and what their priorities are.

“We don’t want to go full steam ahead and set up a new organisation without listening to the growers first.”

Grower meetings will be held on July 5 at the Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus at 6.30pm and on July 6 at the Woodside Farm Shop near Kinloss at 6.30pm.

There will also be a wider industry meeting in the seminar tent at Potatoes in Practice near Dundee on August 11 at 10am.

Growers can register an interest in SPO through the survey, at these meetings and on the group’s
website.

