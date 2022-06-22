12 and 13-year-old charged with vandalising Crathes Railway Station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 12 and a 13-year-old have been charged with the vandalism of Crathes Railway Station.

Police have said a report will now be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit about the two school boys.

A police appeal for information was made on June 10 after the Old Crathes Station had its signal box windows smashed and graffiti written over walls.

More graffiti was found on fences and street signs within Crathes village.

The damaged property is on the Deeside Old Railway Line.

Disappointing these crimes happen

The building was sold last year.

Constable Jack Christie said: “Although we were able to identify those responsible and resolve this incident, it’s disappointing to have these crimes happen.

“We would encourage young people to pause and consider potential consequences for themselves and their community if an opportunity to engage in anti-social behaviour presents itself.”

“Thanks to those who engaged with the police appeal.”