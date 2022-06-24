Royal Highland Show: Industry warns food security is major concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Royal Highland Show: Industry warns food security is major concern

By Nancy Nicolson
June 24, 2022, 10:50 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 11:55 am
Just shy of 50,000 people visited the Royal Highland Show show on the opening day.

Scotland’s farming industry pulled out all the stops to celebrate the return of the Royal Highland Show in a blaze of flags, rosettes, rings full of gleaming livestock and a bumper food hall.

The show organisers confirmed a record Thursday attendance up 20%  on 2019’s figures with just shy of 50,000 people visiting the show, which delighted chief executive Alan Laidlaw who said the turn-out highlighted just how anticipated the event has been.

But while exhibitors engaged in fierce competition and show goers revelled in meeting up for the first time since 2019,  behind the scenes the talk was dominated by food
security concerns and unprecedented input price rises which NFU Scotland (NFUS) says is prompting many farmers to consider scaling back production.

The union revealed a survey which showed 92% of respondents had already altered production plans as a result of the trebling of fertiliser and energy prices and the doubling of prices for fuel and animal feed.

Union president Martin Kennedy insisted food prices must rise,  supermarkets need to “take a reality check”, and governments need to look at the implications of what happens if people stop producing food in Scotland.

“We have an obligation to produce food – but not at a loss,” he said.

“I totally understand where the consumers are and they are having to pay a lot more as inflation is hitting them ready hard.

“But if they don’t pay more for the product we are producing just now they are going to end up paying a hell of a sight more further down the track.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon agreed that escalating costs meant it was essential that primary producers are paid a fair price and added that the crisis will influence future farming policy.

‘Penny finally dropping’

She added: “I’ve had engagement with Quality Meat Scotland and retailers, particularly in relation to the pig sector, to ensure they’re doing what they can to stock Scottish pork and ensure that producers are being paid a fair price or the threat is that we can potentially see people leave the industry.

“That does then mean that consumers then face a higher cost and retailers are trying to keep that cost down and make food affordable for people.”

Mr Kennedy said supermarkets weren’t taking food security as seriously as the farming industry, and despite the pig industry going through the floor some retailers were still importing pig meat from overseas.

However, he added that the penny was finally dropping that a critical mass of production is not only essential for food security, but also central to the government meeting climate change and biodiversity targets.

Meanwhile,  the Scottish Government announced the creation of a Food Security Unit which they said would “monitor risks, increase resilience in food production and respond rapidly to emerging issues”.

It was one of the recommendations of the Food Security and Supply Taskforce established earlier this year to recommend short, medium and longer-term actions to resolve supply issues.

Other recommendations include government and Food Standards Scotland engaging with the Groceries Adjudicator to assess whether the current supply chain is working in the long-term interests of consumer choice, food security ad retailers.

NFUS chief executive Scott Walker welcomed the report but added: “The blocks are there but action is what counts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]