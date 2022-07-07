Farmers told to prepare for high tax bills after profitable 2021/22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farmers told to prepare for high tax bills after profitable 2021/22

By Gemma Mackie
July 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Old Mill says farmers could be hit with large tax bills in January.
Farmers are being urged to make sure they are ready for potentially high tax bills after a profitable year in 2021/22.

Rural accountancy firm Old Mill says farmers are at risk of forgetting that large tax bills may be looming as they battle soaring input costs in the current financial year.

“A lot of farmers had a fairly profitable year in 2021/22,” said Old Mill’s manager, Philip Kirkpatrick.

“Milk, livestock and cereals prices were pretty solid and, for many, fixed feed and electricity prices have meant that cost increases won’t hit until the next financial year.”

He said although many farmers had experienced significant increases in farmgate commodity prices since December, these have not necessarily kept pace with soaring costs, leading to increased pressure on business profits and cash flow.

To prepare for potentially large tax bills, Mr Kirkpatrick urged farmers to make sure they budget for January 2023 tax payments and to get their accounts done early so they understand what tax bill may be coming.

Old Mill accountancy manager Philip Kirkpatrick.

He advised farmers who have not yet reached their year-end to bring forward any planned spending so they can get tax relief in this financial year, and said any machinery bought on finance must be delivered and put to use within the correct year to secure the relief.

For farmers who have already passed their year-end, Mr Kirkpatrick said sole traders and partners can make use of farmers’ averaging – meaning their profits can be averaged retrospectively over two to five years to even out fluctuating incomes.

He said another option available to farmers is to carry back any losses made in 2022/23 to reclaim tax paid in 2021/22.

“There’s no limit on how much you can reclaim but you can’t do it until the end of the financial year, so you still have to pay the tax before reclaiming it,” said Mr Kirkpatrick.

“It doesn’t get round the cash flow issue, so get your books done quickly to minimise the time between paying and reclaiming.”

Lastly, Mr Kirkpatrick advised farmers to be aware of impending changes to the tax regime.

He said: “Individuals and partners who don’t have a March year-end will have to align with the tax year between now and April 2024, so they could potentially be taxed on more than 12 months’ income in one go.”

