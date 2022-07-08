Project to reduce environmental impact of beef production gets green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business Farming

Project to reduce environmental impact of beef production gets green light

By Gemma Mackie
July 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
The project aims to reduce the environmental impact of beef production.
A new project to reduce the environmental impact of British beef production has been given the green light after receiving £2.9 million of UK Government funding.

The GreenShed project – led by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) – is one of 15 projects across the UK to receive a share in £54m of funding from the government’s Net Zero Innovation Portfolio.

The project will focus on the construction of a state-of-the-art shed, which will use cattle waste products to power a methane capturing system and grow indoor crops.

SRUC says the system will also produce low-carbon fertiliser and the college believes it has the potential to remove the equivalent of 237 tonnes of carbon dioxide per farm per year.

“GreenShed provides an innovative working example of how researchers, businesses and other partners can collaborate effectively to shape a more resilient, nature-positive producer supply chain that’s aligned with the aims of the national food strategy,” said SRUC principal and chief executive, Professor Wayne Powell.

“We are hugely grateful to ministers for their support.”

The GreenShed system will feature an anaerobic digestion plant, using waste cattle bedding, to produce energy to run a methane capture system. Any excess energy produced from the plant will then be used to power a vertical farm and a low-carbon fertiliser system.

John Farquhar of SAC Consulting and Dr Carol-Anne Duthie from SRUC at SRUC’s Easter Howgate Farm in Midlothian where the GreenShed will be built.

SRUC said the system could give farmers an additional income stream of up to £40,000 per year, and it is estimated that a 100-cattle shed using the system could save £1,000 a year in fertiliser and heat energy costs.

Dr Carol-Anne Duthie, who is leading the project at SRUC, said: “We’re thrilled to have received this funding to make the exciting GreenShed project a reality.

“The value of the project is clear – farmers will improve their profitability, expand their saleable food products, and reduce the environmental impact of beef production.”

Speaking after announcing the funding, UK Energy and Climate Change Minister, Greg Hands, said: “This £54m government investment announced today will help establish a greenhouse gas removal industry in the UK, which could be worth billions to our economy, bringing in private investment and supporting the creation of new green jobs.”

