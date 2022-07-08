Aberdeen University Graduations: New Zealand geologist achieves life-long dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen University Graduations: New Zealand geologist achieves life-long dream

By Ellie Milne
July 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Katrina Court said studying geology was a life-long dream. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Katrina Court said studying geology was a life-long dream. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Studying geology has been a life-long dream for Katrina Court.

Originally from New Zealand, she grew up being fascinated by the natural disasters caused by volcanoes

Her interest in the topic only grew when she spent two years working in the gold fields of Australia.

Four years ago, she decided to finally follow her dreams and enrolled to study at Aberdeen University – close to her current home in Laurencekirk, where she lives with her husband and two dogs.

She said: “I decided to finally pursue the degree because I was getting bored in my position offshore and felt like it was time for a new challenge.

“I’d always intended to move back to New Zealand and do my degree in geology but it never happened.

“But, I got here in the end.”

Katrina Court graduated from Aberdeen University on Friday. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

‘A lot of mixed feelings’

One of her biggest achievements from the past four years was receiving the CNR Scholarship.

But as a mature student, she said she felt like an “outsider” when she first started her studies.

She said: “Being a mature student starting higher education for the first time was a challenge on its own. Being the oldest immediately made me feel like an outsider.

“The young ones chatting about nights out and all the other things that I did when I was 20 years younger was a strange experience.

“As my fellow class mates began to get a bit older, and potentially a bit wiser, it became much easier to have conversations with them and by the end I most definitely didn’t feel like an outsider anymore.”

She said it was “amazing” to take to the stage today to receive her degree today.

“It’s a lot of mixed feelings seeing people for the last time, but it’s amazing to be able to celebrate the past four years.”

The recent graduate is not quite finished with studying yet though, and has plans to go on to complete a masters course in integrated petroleum geoscience before finding a job in the energy sector.

“The energy transition creates many exciting opportunities for geoscientists and I am very excited to see what my future will bring,” she said.

