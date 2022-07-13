Royal Northern Agricultural Society calls for award entries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Royal Northern Agricultural Society calls for award entries

By Gemma Mackie
July 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
The 2021 award winners - Jim Royan, Sandra Buchan-Lyons, Chloe Shorten, and Douglas Mitchell.
The 2021 award winners - Jim Royan, Sandra Buchan-Lyons, Chloe Shorten, and Douglas Mitchell.

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society has issued a call for entries for its annual awards.

The society presents a number of awards every year to recognise members of the farming community in the north of Scotland.

RNAS secretary, Alison Argo, is calling for nominations for the society’s four main awards.

She has asked anyone interested in nominating a friend or colleague for an award to email her a citation explaining why they should win by Saturday July 23.

The Press and Journal Award is given to a public figure or personality for their services to agriculture.

Last year’s recipient was Jim Royan, who hails from Elgin and has an extensive career in the butchery and red meat sector.

Meanwhile, the local award, sponsored by ANM Group, is presented to a non-public figure who has made an outstanding contribution to progress in the industry.

The 2021 award was presented to Sandra Buchan Lyons in recognition of her work to integrate agriculture into her teachings at Kemnay Academy, where she works as a principal teacher of science.

The David Argo Award is presented to an unsung hero employed in the sector, and the SRUC-sponsored 35 Years and Under Award is given to a person in that age group who has shown significant achievement and contribution to agriculture.

The 2021 winner of the David Argo Award was well-known Laurencekirk haulier Douglas Mitchell who has been running his business – DF Mitchell – for almost 50 years, while the 35 Years and Under Award went to Huntly pig farm manager Chloe Shorten.

A number of awards will also be presented to rising stars in the agricultural sector with special prizes given to agricultural students and apprentices.

All prizes will be presented at the RNAS annual awards lunch, which takes place on Friday November 4 at the Jury’s Inn, Aberdeen Airport.

Nominations for the awards can be sent to Mrs Argo by email at secretary@rnas.info.

IN PICTURES: Farming stars honoured at RNAS Awards

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]