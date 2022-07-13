Royal Northern Agricultural Society calls for award entries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Royal Northern Agricultural Society has issued a call for entries for its annual awards.

The society presents a number of awards every year to recognise members of the farming community in the north of Scotland.

RNAS secretary, Alison Argo, is calling for nominations for the society’s four main awards.

She has asked anyone interested in nominating a friend or colleague for an award to email her a citation explaining why they should win by Saturday July 23.

The Press and Journal Award is given to a public figure or personality for their services to agriculture.

Last year’s recipient was Jim Royan, who hails from Elgin and has an extensive career in the butchery and red meat sector.

Meanwhile, the local award, sponsored by ANM Group, is presented to a non-public figure who has made an outstanding contribution to progress in the industry.

The 2021 award was presented to Sandra Buchan Lyons in recognition of her work to integrate agriculture into her teachings at Kemnay Academy, where she works as a principal teacher of science.

The David Argo Award is presented to an unsung hero employed in the sector, and the SRUC-sponsored 35 Years and Under Award is given to a person in that age group who has shown significant achievement and contribution to agriculture.

The 2021 winner of the David Argo Award was well-known Laurencekirk haulier Douglas Mitchell who has been running his business – DF Mitchell – for almost 50 years, while the 35 Years and Under Award went to Huntly pig farm manager Chloe Shorten.

A number of awards will also be presented to rising stars in the agricultural sector with special prizes given to agricultural students and apprentices.

All prizes will be presented at the RNAS annual awards lunch, which takes place on Friday November 4 at the Jury’s Inn, Aberdeen Airport.

Nominations for the awards can be sent to Mrs Argo by email at secretary@rnas.info.