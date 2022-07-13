Roadworks on A96 at Pitcaple causing delays for motorists By Ellie Milne July 13, 2022, 5:06 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 5:10 pm 0 Roadworks are causing delays on the A96 at Pitcaple. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ongoing roadworks at Pitcaple are causing delays of more than 20 minutes for motorists. Queues are forming on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in the area where utility works are being carried out. Temporary traffic lights have been in place to help control traffic. Works are being carried out eastbound from the Whiteford junction to the B9002 Oyne Fork junction, and from the Whiteford junction to the Brandsbott junction. According to Traffic Scotland, the roadworks started this morning and are expected to be completed by 6pm this evening. Traffic is currently moving slowly on both sides of the road at the Whiteford junction. Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys on the A96. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Temporary cabin falls off lorry and blocks lane on A96 near Aberdeen Airport Woman, 82, in life-threatening condition following A96 Brodie crash Three taken to hospital after two-car crash on A96 near Brodie Traffic builds on A96 near Forres following two-vehicle crash