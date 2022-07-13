Roadworks on A96 at Pitcaple causing delays for motorists

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ongoing roadworks at Pitcaple are causing delays of more than 20 minutes for motorists.

Queues are forming on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in the area where utility works are being carried out.

Temporary traffic lights have been in place to help control traffic.

Works are being carried out eastbound from the Whiteford junction to the B9002 Oyne Fork junction, and from the Whiteford junction to the Brandsbott junction.

According to Traffic Scotland, the roadworks started this morning and are expected to be completed by 6pm this evening.

Traffic is currently moving slowly on both sides of the road at the Whiteford junction.

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys on the A96.