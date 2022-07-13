Harvest fire warning after surge in combine incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Harvest fire warning after surge in combine incidents

By Caroline Stocks
July 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
NFU Mutual reported a 35% increase in claims for combine fires last year.
NFU Mutual reported a 35% increase in claims for combine fires last year.

Farmers are being urged to carry out extra safety checks this harvest as July’s soaring temperatures bring an increased risk of combine fires.

Rural insurer NFU mutual has published a fire prevention checklist to help farmers reduce the risk of costly machinery and crop fires during the hot, dry weather.

It is also offering premium discounts to farmers who fit approved fire suppression systems to their combines after it saw a 35% increase in the number of combine fire claims during last year’s harvest.

The insurer said the combination of dust, hot moving parts, electrical wiring and diesel provides the ideal ingredients for a major crop or machinery fire.

To limit the risk, it suggests regularly cleaning out dust and chaff from hot spots and checking the machine over once work is finished for the day.

Other advice includes having a plan in place in the event of a fire, including a system for keeping in contact with lone workers and those living on the farm, and using the What3Words App to help emergency services identify precise locations when help is needed.

It also recommends keeping a fire extinguisher on the combine and a bowser filled with water on hand, and being prepared to create a fire break in the event of a crop fire.

NFU Mutual Risk Management Service’s Evita van Gestel said combine fires can spread quickly in hot, dry weather, causing significant damage to crops and disrupting farms at a busy time of year.

“Working long hours in dusty conditions means regular cleaning and maintenance is essential to reduce the risk of a fire,” she said.

“Combine fires put lives at risk, can spread into crops and threaten surrounding buildings, so this is about far more than the loss of a machine and disruption at the busiest time of year.

“And with new machines costing over £250,000, scrupulous attention to cleaning and fitting a fire suppression’s system is a no-brainer.”

Tips to prevent a combine fire this harvest:

  • Have a plan in place in the event of a fire, including a system for keeping in contact with lone workers.
  • Keep a phone with you at all times — not just in the cab
  • Always stop to investigate hot-running engines or bearings
  • Make sure drivers are aware of power line locations and check they can pass safely under wires
  • Fit a suppression’s system that meets P-mark status to contain, extinguish and prevent fire.

Call to instal systems to combat combine fires

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]