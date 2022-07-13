RGU Graduations: Law graduate who took it ‘one step at a time’ ready for next challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RGU Graduations: Law graduate who took it ‘one step at a time’ ready for next challenge

By Chris Cromar
July 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 7:13 pm
Morgan Davidson graduated this morning. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen law student has described her “astonishment, disbelief and immense pride” at becoming the first person in her family to go to university.

Having grown up in a low-income family in the Torry area of Aberdeen, Morgan Davidson said never in her “wildest dreams” did she think that she would graduate.

The former Torry Academy pupil did not have the Higher grades to access university straight away and decided to study an HND in legal studies at NesCol.

She said: “From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to do something in the legal world. I didn’t know it would be a lawyer, but I knew that that’s the start of the path.

“So I did my HND and then I took it a step at a time and from the HND, I knew I wanted to go and do this and then I went on and I just took it a step at a time to know what I wanted to do rather than rush myself into something when I wasn’t sure.”

This provided a steppingstone and direct entry into a third year law and management course at RGU’s Law School.

Pursue career as lawyer

From here, the 23-year-old realised she definitely wanted to become a lawyer and transferred onto the LLB law course.

Looking back on her time at RGU, she says the whole law course has been a highlight.

Now that Morgan has finished her degree and graduated, she is going to study a diploma in law and is in the process of deciding where to complete it.

She is determined to become a lawyer and is currently working at Pinsent Masons to continue her learning and understanding in a professional legal environment.

Graduating has been a “long-time coming” and she admitted “it didn’t feel like it was going to arrive”.

Morgan said: “If anybody’s thinking about doing it, just take it a step at a time because it can seem scary, but one step at a time is probably the best way to do it, it’s not so overwhelming.”

  • To find out who else is graduating from RGU this week, check out our interactive list.

Robert Gordon University Graduation 2022 list

