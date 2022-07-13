RGU Graduations: Law graduate who took it ‘one step at a time’ ready for next challenge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen law student has described her “astonishment, disbelief and immense pride” at becoming the first person in her family to go to university.

Having grown up in a low-income family in the Torry area of Aberdeen, Morgan Davidson said never in her “wildest dreams” did she think that she would graduate.

The former Torry Academy pupil did not have the Higher grades to access university straight away and decided to study an HND in legal studies at NesCol.

She said: “From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to do something in the legal world. I didn’t know it would be a lawyer, but I knew that that’s the start of the path.

“So I did my HND and then I took it a step at a time and from the HND, I knew I wanted to go and do this and then I went on and I just took it a step at a time to know what I wanted to do rather than rush myself into something when I wasn’t sure.”

This provided a steppingstone and direct entry into a third year law and management course at RGU’s Law School.

Pursue career as lawyer

From here, the 23-year-old realised she definitely wanted to become a lawyer and transferred onto the LLB law course.

Looking back on her time at RGU, she says the whole law course has been a highlight.

Now that Morgan has finished her degree and graduated, she is going to study a diploma in law and is in the process of deciding where to complete it.

She is determined to become a lawyer and is currently working at Pinsent Masons to continue her learning and understanding in a professional legal environment.

Graduating has been a “long-time coming” and she admitted “it didn’t feel like it was going to arrive”.

Morgan said: “If anybody’s thinking about doing it, just take it a step at a time because it can seem scary, but one step at a time is probably the best way to do it, it’s not so overwhelming.”

