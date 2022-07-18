Farm Safety Week: Farmers encouraged to improve safety record of their industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farm Safety Week: Farmers encouraged to improve safety record of their industry

By Gemma Mackie
July 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 18, 2022, 7:59 pm
Farm Safety Week encourages farmers to make their farms safer places to live and work.
Farmers are being urged to improve safety after figures revealed agriculture continues to have the poorest safety record of all industries in the UK and Ireland.

The plea comes at the start of Farm Safety Week, which is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The safety initiative – run by the Farm Safety Foundation or Yellow Wellies as the charity is commonly known – is encouraging farmers to make their farms safer places to live and work.

Farm Safety Foundation manager Stephanie Berkeley said although the latest Health and Safety Executive (HSE) figures show an improvement in the past year – the number of deaths on GB farms was 25 in 2021/22 compared to 41 in 2020/21 – the industry cannot rest on its laurels.

The 25 deaths on farms in Scotland, England and Wales involved 22 farm workers and three members of the public, including a nine-year-old child.

The HSE figures also reveal that the 10-year average for workplace deaths in agriculture is 36.

25 people died on farms in Great Britain last year.

“We must remember that these are not just statistics; behind every fatal notification is a worker, a visitor or a child,” said Ms Berkeley.

“Ten years after our first campaign, we cannot continue to accept that risk-taking is part and parcel of farming – we have to work harder to make it safer.”

Ms Berkeley said awareness of farm safety was at an all-time high with figures from an NFU Mutual survey revealing 66% of UK farmers are aware of Farm Safety Week.

“But the fact remains that, over the past year, 25 people lost their lives on GB farms so awareness may be one thing but the time has come for action,” added Ms Berkeley.

“This is why, a decade on, a focus like Farm Safety Week is still important.”

HSE head of agriculture, Sue Thompson, said the agency was beginning to see safety improvements in some areas of agriculture but the pace of change was slow.

She said: “The rates of workplace injury and ill health in agriculture remain the highest of any major sector.

“Everyone in agriculture has a role to play in making the changes we all want to see. Together we can make farming safer.”

More information about Farm Safety Week, including advice on farm safety, is online at www.yellowwellies.org

