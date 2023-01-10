Milnbank leads the way at Forfar female sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An inaugural sale of pedigree female sheep held at Forfar Mart on Friday saw the overall champion from Robbie Wilson’s Milnbank flock top at 1,800gns.

The event, which attracted 71 entries from well-known flocks, included a pre-sale show, judged by Graeme Mather, and his daughter Fallon, from Shandford Farm, Brechin.

Forfar female sale champion

Mr Wilson’s champion from North Dorlaithers, Turriff, was a gimmer by Castlecairn Doodlebro, out of a Greenstar Alfie dam.

She sold carrying a single to the 26,000gns Knockem Ferocious, when purchased by the father and daughter judging duo.

Hugh and Alan Blackwood from Auldhouseburn, Muirkirk, Ayrshire, received 1,000gns on two occasions for Texel gimmers.

First at this money, when selling up to Banchory with Nicola Howie, Cairnton Farm, was a gimmer by Sportsmans Double Diamond, carrying twins to Auldhouseburn Finbars Fury.

Another gimmer by the same sire, this time carrying a single to Okehall Fireball, made 1,000gns to John Lawrie Ltd, Tillyrie, Kinross.

Reserve champion

The reserve champion award went to Stuart Wood, Broadwater, Skene, with a Beltex gimmer by the 12,00gns Swiffryd Eye Catcher, out of Woodies Wild Wind.

Carrying twins to Shantonhill Gypsy King, she made 550gns to AW Nicholson & Son, Kinclaven Farm, Perth.

Auctioneers: Lawrie and Symington

Results

Blue Texel gimmer – 1 and 2, Stasa Moyse, Broadwater. Beltex ewe – 1, Stuart Wood, Broadwater. Beltex gimmer – 1, Stuart Wood; 2 and 3, Colin G Mair and Partners, Muirfield, Everton of Auchry. Texel ewe – 1, William K Duthie, Woodside of Chapelton, Brechin. Texel gimmer – 1, Robbie Wilson, North Dorlaithers; 2, Kenny Pratt, Oldtown Farm, Peterculter; 3, Robbie Wilson. Texel ewe hoggs – 1, Robert Cockburn, 2 Hill Cottage, Errol; 2, William K Duthie; 3, Robert Cockburn.