Stirling Bull Sales: Simmental breed leads at 16,000gns but Limousin trade rises

averages: 29 Charolais, £6,003 (-£188); 24 Simmentals, £5,828 (+£195); 35 Limousins, £7,182 (+£2,086.50); 21 Aberdeen-Angus, £4,530 (+£475); six Salers, £4,428 (-£735); six Beef Shorthorn, £3,815 (-£753).

The Simmental breed produced the top price at Stirling Bull Sales’ multi-breed sale on Monday, setting a new centre record of 16,000gns for a May sale.

It was the Limousin breed which enjoyed the best of the trade however, producing the lead average of £7,182 (+£2,086.50 on the year) with an 83% clearance.

Sale leader at 16,0o0gns was Richard McCulloch’s Simmental champion, Overhill House Neil 22, from his herd near Bathgate.

This one is by the 24,000gns Islavale Heston and sold to North Yorkshire with AS Leedham, Rowan Farm.

Delfur Farms at Rothes, sold Simmentals to 10,500gns and 9,000gns.

Brought out by farm manager Garry Patterson, dearest was Delfur Macbeth 21, by Woodhall Instinct 17, out of an Islavale sired dam, which sold to JR Graham and Partners, Greenshields, Biggar.

Another by the same sire, this time the reserve champion Delfur Marvel 21, made 9,000gns to Farquharson Farms, Darley, Turriff.

The Marshalls at Daleigh, Grantown-on-Spey, paid 7,000gns for Copper Mill Maverick 21, from P Goldsborough, Moffat, as did the Mackays at Thura Mains, Caithness, for Overhill House Nash 22, from Richard McCulloch.

Limousin trade on the rise

In the Limousins, the Irvine and Davidson families produced a number of the top priced bulls.

The reserve champion Anside Santa, brought out by Martin and Melissa Irvine, from Braehead, topped at 14,000gns when sold to Monzie Farms, Crieff.

He is by Anside Orton, out of a dam which is related to other five-figure bulls.

The other from Anside made 7,000gns to J Lyon, Bute.

Bruce Goldie from Townfoot, Dumfries, sold the second top price Limousin at 12,000gns.

This was Goldies Saint, by Ampertaine Opportunity, which sold to LD Carr and Partners, Northamptonshire.

Martin Irvine’s brother Darren, and his partner Michelle, from Drakemyres, sold Limousins to 10,500gns and 7,200gns.

Dearest was Drakemyres Titan, by Ampertaine Magnum, which sold to Liam Muir, Orkney.

The other at 7,200gns sold to the Scottish Government Bull Stud, Inverness.

Corsairtly bulls from the Davidsons made 10,500gns and 7,500gns, with the dearest being the champion, Corsairtly Solitaire.

He is by Deerpark Pluto, and sold to Allan and Susan Campbell, Crawlaw, Ayrshire.

The Whylies from Dunfermline, paid 7,500gns for Corsairtly Spencer, by Ronick Inspector.

Bob and Kay Adam, from Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar, received 10,000gns for Newhouse Scotty, by Newhouse Overfinlarg, when sold to Huntlyhill Farms, Lanark.

The Charolais breed topped at 12,000gns for the champion from Jack and Elma Wight, Townfoot, Biggar.

This was Midshield Superior, by the 10,000gns Solwayfirth Oneal, which sold to the Dunlops at Elmscleugh, Dunbar.

Reserve champion

Archie and John MacGregor’s reserve champion, Allanfauld Samuel, by Harestone Oscar, made 9.500gns to T Howden and Son, Balleny, Balerno.

Leys Castle Estate at Inverness, paid 8,500gns for Thrunton Statesman, from the Campbell family’s herd in Northumberland.

The Barclay family’s Harestone herd at Insch, topped at 7,000gns for Harestone Stout, by Harestone Oscar, to JM Fisher, Stranraer.

A small entry of Aberdeen-Angus bulls topped at 7,500gns for the champion Roscoe Eruption X292, from Ross Farms, Gorebridge, to D Hyslop, Moffat.

Others sold to 6,500gns for Retties Delboy X194 from Richard and Carol Rettie, to Terry Coghill, Orkney, and 6,500gns for Retties Riverdance, to R and D Farquhar, Tewel, Stonehaven.