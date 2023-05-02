Stirling Bull Sales: Simmental breed leads at 16,000gns but Limousin trade rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Stirling Bull Sales: Simmental breed leads at 16,000gns but Limousin trade rises

Trade reached 16,000gns for the champion Simmental from Richard McCulloch's Overhill House herd

By Katrina Macarthur
Top price Simmental champion at 16,000gns was Overhill House Neil 22.
Top price Simmental champion at 16,000gns was Overhill House Neil 22.

averages: 29 Charolais, £6,003 (-£188); 24 Simmentals, £5,828 (+£195); 35 Limousins, £7,182 (+£2,086.50); 21 Aberdeen-Angus, £4,530 (+£475); six Salers, £4,428 (-£735); six Beef Shorthorn, £3,815 (-£753).

The Simmental breed produced the top price at Stirling Bull Sales’ multi-breed sale on Monday, setting a new centre record of 16,000gns for a May sale.

It was the Limousin breed which enjoyed the best of the trade however, producing the lead average of £7,182 (+£2,086.50 on the year) with an 83% clearance.

Stirling Bull Sales May 2023 sale leader

Sale leader at 16,0o0gns was Richard McCulloch’s Simmental champion, Overhill House Neil 22, from his herd near Bathgate.

This one is by the 24,000gns Islavale Heston and sold to North Yorkshire with AS Leedham, Rowan Farm.

Delfur Farms at Rothes, sold Simmentals to 10,500gns and 9,000gns.

Delfur Macbeth made 10,500gns.

Brought out by farm manager Garry Patterson, dearest was Delfur Macbeth 21, by Woodhall Instinct 17, out of an Islavale sired dam, which sold to JR Graham and Partners, Greenshields, Biggar.

Another by the same sire, this time the reserve champion Delfur Marvel 21, made 9,000gns to Farquharson Farms, Darley, Turriff.

Delfur Marvel stood reserve Simmental champion and sold for 9,000gns.

The Marshalls at Daleigh, Grantown-on-Spey, paid 7,000gns for Copper Mill Maverick 21, from P Goldsborough, Moffat, as did the Mackays at Thura Mains, Caithness, for Overhill House Nash 22, from Richard McCulloch.

Limousin trade on the rise

In the Limousins, the Irvine and Davidson families produced a number of the top priced bulls.

The reserve champion Anside Santa, brought out by Martin and Melissa Irvine, from Braehead, topped at 14,000gns when sold to Monzie Farms, Crieff.

Top price Limousin bull at 14,000gns was Anside Santa.

He is by Anside Orton, out of a dam which is related to other five-figure bulls.

The other from Anside made 7,000gns to J Lyon, Bute.

Bruce Goldie from Townfoot, Dumfries, sold the second top price Limousin at 12,000gns.

This was Goldies Saint, by Ampertaine Opportunity, which sold to LD Carr and Partners, Northamptonshire.

Martin Irvine’s brother Darren, and his partner Michelle, from Drakemyres, sold Limousins to 10,500gns and 7,200gns.

Dearest was Drakemyres Titan, by Ampertaine Magnum, which sold to Liam Muir, Orkney.

The other at 7,200gns sold to the Scottish Government Bull Stud, Inverness.

Corsairtly bulls from the Davidsons made 10,500gns and 7,500gns, with the dearest being the champion, Corsairtly Solitaire.

Corsairtly Solitaire stood champion Limousin and made 10,000gns.

He is by Deerpark Pluto, and sold to Allan and Susan Campbell, Crawlaw, Ayrshire.

The Whylies from Dunfermline, paid 7,500gns for Corsairtly Spencer, by Ronick Inspector.

Bob and Kay Adam, from Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar, received 10,000gns for Newhouse Scotty, by Newhouse Overfinlarg, when sold to Huntlyhill Farms, Lanark.

The Charolais breed topped at 12,000gns for the champion from Jack and Elma Wight, Townfoot, Biggar.

Midshield Superior was champion Charolais and sold at 12,000gns.

This was Midshield Superior, by the 10,000gns Solwayfirth Oneal, which sold to the Dunlops at Elmscleugh, Dunbar.

Reserve champion

Archie and John MacGregor’s reserve champion, Allanfauld Samuel, by Harestone Oscar, made 9.500gns to T Howden and Son, Balleny, Balerno.

Leys Castle Estate at Inverness, paid 8,500gns for Thrunton Statesman, from the Campbell family’s herd in Northumberland.

The Barclay family’s Harestone herd at Insch, topped at 7,000gns for Harestone Stout, by Harestone Oscar, to JM Fisher, Stranraer.

A small entry of Aberdeen-Angus bulls topped at 7,500gns for the champion Roscoe Eruption X292, from Ross Farms, Gorebridge, to D Hyslop, Moffat.

Others sold to 6,500gns for Retties Delboy X194 from Richard and Carol Rettie, to Terry Coghill, Orkney, and 6,500gns for Retties Riverdance, to R and D Farquhar, Tewel, Stonehaven.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police have taped off a section of Langstane Place. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man, 22, taken to hospital after Aberdeen city centre assault
2
The fuel spillage caused significant damage to the A92. Image: Amey
A92 at Bridge of Muchalls not due to fully reopen until Thursday after bus…
3
Donald Trump on the ground at Aberdeen Airport. Image: PA.
Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire visit sparks renewed calls for probe into finances
3
4
Sean Donegan. Image: DC Thomson
Man ‘took offence’ at woman’s lack of underwear and punched friend who was giving…
5
The tanker left the A82 Inverness to Fort William road and crashed down a ditch near Torlundy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Tanker crashes into a ditch on the A82 near Torlundy
6
The Aida Aura. Image: Wikkimedia Commons.
Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship…
7
The AIDAaura berthed at Aberdeen's new South Harbour this morning. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Abereen’s new harbour hailed as ‘another piece of the tourism jigsaw’ after welcoming first…
3
8
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Knight Frank office market report Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour. Aberdeen. Supplied by Knight Frank Date; Unknown
Man in dock over Aberdeen Harbour forklift joyride incident
9
Huntly Street, pictured, is inside the Aberdeen LEZ. This artist's impression shows what the LEZ signs could end up looking like. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen LEZ: What I learned checking 300 cars to see if they’ll be banned
10
AberNecessities donation
Aberdeen energy firm donates £20,000 to provide beds for north-east children