Warning to protect beauty spots after ‘irresponsible’ campfires and human waste found at Glencoe reserve

A string of “irresponsible” campfires and human waste left strewn across a popular Highland reserve have sparked fresh calls to respect beauty spots.

Wildlife rangers for National Trust Scotland are urging visitors to be mindful of their natural surroundings and take caution when out and about.

During their weekly patrols around Glencoe over the last month, they found damaged land from multiple fires – one of which destroyed a “substantial area” in Glen Etive.

In one of the incidents a disposable BBQ grate was discovered in the charred ground, while there have been numerous occasions of litter left behind by visitors to the area.

An abandoned tent and broken branches, which appeared to had been chopped down for a campfire, were also found in Coire Gabhail, also known as the Hidden Valley.

The National Trust for Scotland told The Scotsman: “Coire Gabhail is home to a precious pocket of temperate ‘rainforest’, rich in biodiversity and internationally renowned for rare lichens.

“Cutting living trees in a National Nature Reserve is lazy. It’s vandalism. It is also pointless because ‘green’ wood is full of moisture and won’t burn well.

“Do not light any naked flames here right now. It is reckless and irresponsible.”

Crackdown on ‘vile’ behaviour

Harmful wildfires, litter and “vile public toileting” have been frustrating problems in many popular visitor spots across Aberdeenshire as well in recent years.

Police officers, rangers and fire fighters have even launched a region-wide campaign to crack down on individuals who hold a “blatant disregard for the environment”.

On Thursday, emergency services will be at Loch Muick near Ballater – one of the area’s busiest spots – to speak with the public about how to enjoy the outdoors responsibly.

Scott McCombie, head ranger at Glencoe National Nature Reserve, said human waste and litter is also a “massive issue” in the Highlands.

He said: “People don’t know how ‘to go’ in the outdoors and it causes a massive problem.

“Digging a hole or picking it up and taking it with you like you would with dog waste is how it should be done, but unfortunately people don’t do this.”

Take caution when lighting campfire

Mr McCombie said April is often the worst month for wildfire and litter in the Glencoe area and warned visitors should be especially careful with how they light a fire.

He advised to raise all fires above ground or buy fire bowls to contain it and warned disposable BBQs can sometimes get too hot and alight the vegetation underneath.

He added: “People have been cooped up all winter and they are keen to get out and perhaps aren’t as careful.

“But we really try and make it clear every year to campers to take only photographs and leave only footprints.”