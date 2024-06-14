Jimmy Warnock set to judge overall sheep championship at RHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Warnock set to judge overall sheep championship at RHS

The supreme sheep championship will take place on the Saturday of the four-day event.

Jimmy Warnock is one of few original breeders to still keep Texel sheep.
By Katrina Macarthur

Former RHASS president Jimmy Warnock MBE will have the difficult task of whittling through just shy of 30 breed champions when selecting this year’s supreme sheep winner at the Royal Highland Show.

Mr Warnock, of Sandilands Farm, near Lanark, has over 50 years’ of judging experience at all major shows in the UK, as well as county shows from Cornwall to Orkney.

He has also judged in France, Switzerland and Sweden, and spent many years as the chief sheep steward at the Royal Highland Show.

50 years’ judging experience for supreme sheep judge

As well as a commercial sheep producer, Mr Warnock is a well-known Texel breeder and was one of the first in the country to import the breed in the early 1970s with three ewes at £250 each.

The Texel judging at the Highland Show always attracts bumper numbers in entries and spectators. 

He was appointed chairman of the British Texel Sheep Society in 1995 and contributed to the first book written on the breed which will see a follow up this year for the 50th anniversary of the society.

Jimmy’s own successes from his Watchknowe flock included Lady Madonna, a ewe that produced multiple championships, and produced an embryo sale at £2,000 which was a record at the time.

First importer of Texel breed in 1973

Tups from his flock have also sold at Lanark to a top of 40,000gns for Watchknowe Lanark Cracker and 25,000gns for Watchknowe Jimmy’s Pride.

Genetics from the Watchknowe flock have been exported to different countries, with live exports to Switzerland, Germany and Sweden, and semen to America.

Youngsters will be out in force on the Sunday of the show at the judging of the sheep young handlers. 

Other sheep judges at this year’s Highland Show include Clark Lamont from Dumfries who will judge the overall sheep pairs inter-breed.

Mr Lamont has over 50 years of judging experience across more than 100 local and national shows.

He has previously judged both the Bluefaced Leicester and Charollais at the Ingliston event, as well as winning the Bluefaced Leicester section five times.

Dumfriesshire breeder to place inter-breed sheep pairs

Regular sheep exhibitor in the Beltex and commercial sheep sections Kirsty Morton from Denny, is set to place the sheep young handlers.

As well as working as part of the sales team with United Auctions, Kirsty and her family have enjoyed success at the show with their own sheep including champion and reserve champion commercial in 2022.

