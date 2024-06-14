Jimmy Warnock set to judge overall sheep championship at RHS

Former RHASS president Jimmy Warnock MBE will have the difficult task of whittling through just shy of 30 breed champions when selecting this year’s supreme sheep winner at the Royal Highland Show.

Mr Warnock, of Sandilands Farm, near Lanark, has over 50 years’ of judging experience at all major shows in the UK, as well as county shows from Cornwall to Orkney.

He has also judged in France, Switzerland and Sweden, and spent many years as the chief sheep steward at the Royal Highland Show.

50 years’ judging experience for supreme sheep judge

As well as a commercial sheep producer, Mr Warnock is a well-known Texel breeder and was one of the first in the country to import the breed in the early 1970s with three ewes at £250 each.

He was appointed chairman of the British Texel Sheep Society in 1995 and contributed to the first book written on the breed which will see a follow up this year for the 50th anniversary of the society.

Jimmy’s own successes from his Watchknowe flock included Lady Madonna, a ewe that produced multiple championships, and produced an embryo sale at £2,000 which was a record at the time.

First importer of Texel breed in 1973

Tups from his flock have also sold at Lanark to a top of 40,000gns for Watchknowe Lanark Cracker and 25,000gns for Watchknowe Jimmy’s Pride.

Genetics from the Watchknowe flock have been exported to different countries, with live exports to Switzerland, Germany and Sweden, and semen to America.

Other sheep judges at this year’s Highland Show include Clark Lamont from Dumfries who will judge the overall sheep pairs inter-breed.

Mr Lamont has over 50 years of judging experience across more than 100 local and national shows.

He has previously judged both the Bluefaced Leicester and Charollais at the Ingliston event, as well as winning the Bluefaced Leicester section five times.

Dumfriesshire breeder to place inter-breed sheep pairs

Regular sheep exhibitor in the Beltex and commercial sheep sections Kirsty Morton from Denny, is set to place the sheep young handlers.

As well as working as part of the sales team with United Auctions, Kirsty and her family have enjoyed success at the show with their own sheep including champion and reserve champion commercial in 2022.