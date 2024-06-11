SAYFC launches £1m campaign to build new centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SAYFC launches £1m campaign to build new centre

It is hoped the current facility will be demolished in 2025 to make way for a new centre.

By Katrina Macarthur
External plans for the new SAYFC building at Ingliston.
The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) has launched a fundraising campaign to raise £1 million for a new state-of-the-art building at the Royal Highland Centre.

The new facility will replace the existing structure at Ingliston near Edinburgh which is in a poor state of repair.

It is hoped that it could be demolished in 2025 to make way for the new building.

SAYFC says the new facility will be a “cornerstone” for SAYFC activities during the Royal Highland Show and serve various purposes for the youth membership organisation throughout the year.

When not in use by SAYFC, the building will be marketed as an events space, generating additional revenue for the SAYFC.

Alistair Brunton, SAYFC chair, said: “This is an ambitious project however it needs to be undertaken and we are excited by what the new building will provide our members.

“By working in partnership with RHASS, we can ensure the building will be used throughout the year bringing in much-needed income for SAYFC.

“We are calling on the rural community, our existing supporters and SAYFC member clubs to get behind this fundraising campaign to bring this project to fruition.”

Past members & supporters are invited to receptions at next week’s Royal Highland Show to find out more about the plans.

Those interested in attending should contact info@sayfc.org

  • Supporters can contribute to the SAYFC fundraising campaign by visiting the SAYFC website or contacting chief executive Penny Montgomerie directly. SAYFC clubs will participate in various fundraising events, and corporate giving options are available for businesses wishing to support this significant community initiative. Individuals will also be able to tap and donate at this year’s Royal Highland Show.

