SAYFC launches £1m campaign to build new centre

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) has launched a fundraising campaign to raise £1 million for a new state-of-the-art building at the Royal Highland Centre.

The new facility will replace the existing structure at Ingliston near Edinburgh which is in a poor state of repair.

It is hoped that it could be demolished in 2025 to make way for the new building.

SAYFC says the new facility will be a “cornerstone” for SAYFC activities during the Royal Highland Show and serve various purposes for the youth membership organisation throughout the year.

When not in use by SAYFC, the building will be marketed as an events space, generating additional revenue for the SAYFC.

Alistair Brunton, SAYFC chair, said: “This is an ambitious project however it needs to be undertaken and we are excited by what the new building will provide our members.

“By working in partnership with RHASS, we can ensure the building will be used throughout the year bringing in much-needed income for SAYFC.

“We are calling on the rural community, our existing supporters and SAYFC member clubs to get behind this fundraising campaign to bring this project to fruition.”

Past members & supporters are invited to receptions at next week’s Royal Highland Show to find out more about the plans.

Those interested in attending should contact info@sayfc.org