Judith Stephen: Incorporating life coaching into agriculture

Life coaching may not be a familiar term used in farming but it is something which Aberdeenshire farmer’s wife Judith Stephen believes many in the industry could benefit from.

Judith, who formally qualified as a life coach three years ago, farms with her husband and two sons near Fettercairn, and knows all too well the highs and lows of working in the agricultural industry.

The family moved from a farm at Inverurie around 20 years ago and now run a dairy, sheep and arable enterprise, milking around 300 Holsteins through six Lely robots and running 400 Romney ewes.

Judith is heavily involved in the business, particularly when it comes to rearing the replacements, with a full-time tractor driver, dairyman and general farm worker employed alongside the four family members.

Katrina went to meet Judith to hear about her other career in life coaching which she has already dedicated 500 working hours to after training for 12 months.

What does a life coach do?

Life coaching is completely confidential and non-judgemental. It is the process of helping someone find the path between where they are now and where they want to be. It’s not about imparting knowledge, it gives the person an opportunity of looking forward. As a life coach, I don’t dig into the past – we look to the future – so it’s different from therapy, counselling, mentoring or consulting.

I help people set and achieve goals in many areas of life whether it’s their business, health and wellbeing, career, relationships or work-life balance. Coaching can also help people who aren’t sure what they want from life, sometimes they’re more sure about what they don’t want. I help clients to recognise their strengths and how these can assist them with their goal.

It’s important to remind people that I can’t coach somebody who isn’t ready to be coached – the person has to be committed.

Why did you become a life coach?

During lockdown on the farm, I was keen to escape from the non-stop conservations of farming – an escape if you like! I’m a farmer’s daughter and moved to London at the age of 17 where I obtained a degree in performing arts.

In the past, I’ve worked for BBC Scotland as broadcaster in the farming department and then moved to backstage theatre where I was a director for the senior youth theatre at Aberdeen Performing Arts.

I enjoyed performing arts but I couldn’t go back to it as I was away from home a lot and I needed something that could work alongside my job on the farm.

How could a life coach benefit somebody in agriculture?

The scope for life coaching in farming is a massive. Mental health and succession are key players in this.

My whole life I have sat around a table with farmers and I’ve lived through my Dad’s experience of succession. Now, my husband and I are trying to navigate through the succession process in a more positive way with our two sons.

These conversations can be hard to have and I know what many farmers will be thinking when reading this, ‘why would I tell somebody else about my business?’.

If the father/mother is not communicating with the next generation, it can have a huge impact on mental health for both. Mental health is already a huge problem in the industry, particularly for men who feel they can’t talk to anybody about it.

As a coach, I can offer a different perspective, I don’t offer solutions but I can facilitate a conversation which may result in the client realising there are other actions they need to take. It’s about putting small, manageable steps into place.

I’m sure no farmer goes into succession planning, with the aim of falling out with a son or daughter. Having a clear positive outcome articulated, can make all the difference to how the conversation plays out. That’s where I can help.

How does the process work?

Clients can start their journey by opting for a free 30-minute consultation with no obligation to continue. It’s a chance for me to understand what the client is wanting to achieve.

I generally offer a flexible structure, with six sessions held over six to twelve months at no more than 60 minutes per session.

Sessions can be held either face to face or over Zoom.

What do you gain from being a life coach?

Being a life coach is such a privileged job because very small steps can make a significant difference often. I have found huge satisfaction in helping people work towards becoming the best version of themselves.

In my time as a life coach so far, I have specialised in working with young adults, in both formal and informal education settings, guiding and challenging them as they make decisions about their future and navigate their way into adulthood.

I have had successful experiences in cultivating productive teams and encouraging groups to find a strong sense of team and community.

I have worked with various ages of clients in different scenarios, from an 18-year-old heading to university, to an 84-year-old lady struggling to adapt to physical restrictions.

Zoom allows me to coach clients anywhere. I’ve coached people in Germany and have had interest from Canada.