Perthshire Charolais cattle breeder receives Sir William Young Award

Well-known Perthshire Charolais breeder Bill Bruce is the recipient of this year’s Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) Sir William Young Award.

The award recognises exceptional contributions to the world of livestock breeding and celebrates the enduring legacy of the late Sir William Young, whose invaluable service to Scottish agriculture continues to inspire the industry.

Mr Bruce, of Bruce Farms, which was established in 1898, joined the family business in 1950 and went on to breed Suffolk sheep and Beef Shorthorn cattle, before establishing his noted Balmyle herd of Charolais.

The Balmyle herd of Beef Shorthorns were dispersed in 1990, with many going on to form the foundation stock for the herds of today.

It had been a time of change for native cattle in the UK and the lucrative export trade to the USA and Argentina had ceased with the introduction of the continental cattle now producing larger and faster growing animals.

Trying to compete for the home commercial market, Mr Bruce then introduced the French breed the Maine Anjou into his Shorthorn herd, with this successful grading up, many say this was the saving of the breed and numerous Balmyle prefixes can still be found in the Shorthorn herd book.

Kay Adam, deputy chief steward of the beef section, presented Mr Bruce with his award at the opening day of the show.

She said: “Bill’s breeding principles are the foundation for his consistent success. He invests in stock bulls with the right traits for his females and uses quality semen when required, carefully planning his future progeny.

“Bill is also a highly respected judge and is a role model to the next generation of livestock breeders.”

Jim Warnock, chairman of RHASS, said Mr Bruce has set a “shining example” for future breeders.