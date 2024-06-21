Perthshire Charolais cattle breeder receives Sir William Young Award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Perthshire Charolais cattle breeder receives Sir William Young Award

The award was presented to Mr Bruce at the opening day of the Royal Highland Show.

By Katrina Macarthur
Kay Adam presents Bill Bruce with the prestigious award at the Royal Highland Show.
Well-known Perthshire Charolais breeder Bill Bruce is the recipient of this year’s Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) Sir William Young Award.

The award recognises exceptional contributions to the world of livestock breeding and celebrates the enduring legacy of the late Sir William Young, whose invaluable service to Scottish agriculture continues to inspire the industry.

Mr Bruce, of Bruce Farms, which was established in 1898, joined the family business in 1950 and went on to breed Suffolk sheep and Beef Shorthorn cattle, before establishing his noted Balmyle herd of Charolais.

The Balmyle herd of Beef Shorthorns were dispersed in 1990, with many going on to form the foundation stock for the herds of today.

It had been a time of change for native cattle in the UK and the lucrative export trade to the USA and Argentina had ceased with the introduction of the continental cattle now producing larger and faster growing animals.

Trying to compete for the home commercial market, Mr Bruce then introduced the French breed the Maine Anjou into his Shorthorn herd, with this successful grading up, many say this was the saving of the breed and numerous Balmyle prefixes can still be found in the Shorthorn herd book.

Kay Adam, deputy chief steward of the beef section, presented Mr Bruce with his award at the opening day of the show.

She said: “Bill’s breeding principles are the foundation for his consistent success. He invests in stock bulls with the right traits for his females and uses quality semen when required, carefully planning his future progeny.

“Bill is also a highly respected judge and is a role model to the next generation of livestock breeders.”

Jim Warnock, chairman of RHASS, said Mr Bruce has set a “shining example” for future breeders.

