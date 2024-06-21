NSA Silver Salver honour for George Purves of United Auctions

The managing director of one of Scotland’s leading auctioneering firms received the National Sheep Association (NSA) Scotland’s Silver Salver award at the Royal Highland Show.

George Purves of United Auctions is this year’s recipient of the accolade which is presented annually to an individual or organisation for outstanding contribution to the sheep industry.

Having dedicated a lifetime of service to the Scottish sheep industry, George initially started his career with WM Bosomworth and Sons, Edinburgh, with spells of time spent at Oliver and Son Ltd and John Swan and Sons Ltd.

In 2017, he was appointed the managing director role at United Auctions.

Over the years, George’s commitment has made Stirling Agricultural Centre one of the largest for prime sheep numbers in the country and he has built up a dedicated team of young auctioneers.

His valuable mentoring services to the younger generation are a true testament to his character.

Along with Willie Mitchell, George has been behind the Lamb for St Andrews Day initiative which has greatly boosted lamb sales in the winter months at a time when supply is at its peak.

The campaign to date has seen over 130,000 portions of Scotch Lamb donated to 65,000 school pupils across 600 Scottish schools with the help of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) and a variety of industry stakeholders.

NSA Scotland chairman Peter Myles presented the award to George at a packed QMS breakfast on Thursday morning.

He said: “George’s knowledge of the sheep industry is unsurpassed with a truly unrivalled work ethic. We are so pleased that his efforts have been recognised with this prestigious award and was presented with an equally renowned audience.”

Upon receiving the award, George said: “I am very humbled to receive this award, not just for myself but also for everyone else involved in the ambition to make lamb synonymous with St Andrews Day.

“Thanks must also go to the late Andrew Fairlie who developed the original recipe in 2010.

“My gratitude must also go to the many farmers who donate lambs on an annual basis through the IAAS drive to help support and encourage every school pupil of the next generation to taste and enjoy the benefits of eating Scotch Lamb.”