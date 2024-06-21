NSA Silver Salver honour for George Purves of United Auctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NSA Silver Salver honour for George Purves of United Auctions

The award was presented to George in recognition of his lifetime dedication to the Scottish sheep industry.

By Katrina Macarthur
NSA Scotland chairman Peter Myles presents the NSA Scotland Silver Salver to George Purves.

The managing director of one of Scotland’s leading auctioneering firms received the National Sheep Association (NSA) Scotland’s Silver Salver award at the Royal Highland Show.

George Purves of United Auctions is this year’s recipient of the accolade which is presented annually to an individual or organisation for outstanding contribution to the sheep industry.

Having dedicated a lifetime of service to the Scottish sheep industry, George initially started his career with WM Bosomworth and Sons, Edinburgh, with spells of time spent at Oliver and Son Ltd and John Swan and Sons Ltd.

In 2017, he was appointed the managing director role at United Auctions.

Over the years, George’s commitment has made Stirling Agricultural Centre one of the largest for prime sheep numbers in the country and he has built up a dedicated team of young auctioneers.

His valuable mentoring services to the younger generation are a true testament to his character.

Along with Willie Mitchell, George has been behind the Lamb for St Andrews Day initiative which has greatly boosted lamb sales in the winter months at a time when supply is at its peak.

The campaign to date has seen over 130,000 portions of Scotch Lamb donated to 65,000 school pupils across 600 Scottish schools with the help of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) and a variety of industry stakeholders.

NSA Scotland chairman Peter Myles presented the award to George at a packed QMS breakfast on Thursday morning.

He said: “George’s knowledge of the sheep industry is unsurpassed with a truly unrivalled work ethic. We are so pleased that his efforts have been recognised with this prestigious award and was presented with an equally renowned audience.”

Upon receiving the award, George said: “I am very humbled to receive this award, not just for myself but also for everyone else involved in the ambition to make lamb synonymous with St Andrews Day.

“Thanks must also go to the late Andrew Fairlie who developed the original recipe in 2010.

“My gratitude must also go to the many farmers who donate lambs on an annual basis through the IAAS drive to help support and encourage every school pupil of the next generation to taste and enjoy the benefits of eating Scotch Lamb.”

